Munster make five changes for crucial match with the Stormers

Conor Murray’s return to the number nine jersey is one of five Munster changes from their heavy defeat to the Sharks last time out as Graham Rowntree’s side resume their BKT URC campaign at the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday (5:15pm Irish time).

Munster exited the Heineken Champions Cup at the Round of 16 stage a fortnight ago in Durban on the back of a 50-35 loss to Siya Kolisi’s team and they have returned to South Africa looking to secure a place in the top eight of the URC table with two rounds remaining.

Grand Slam winner and Irish Test centurion Murray moves from the bench to the starting line-up, switching places with Ireland squad mate Craig Casey but the other changes come in a forward pack led once again by captain Peter O’Mahony while there is also a return for Keith Earls.

Jeremy Loughman starts as loosehead prop following his recovery from a thigh injury which had sidelined him since December and features in an all-new front row as Dave Kilcoyne drops out of the matchday 23. Diarmuid Barron comes in for the injured Niall Scannell at hooker while Stephen Archer is in at tighthead with Roman Salanoa also omitted from the travelling party that left Limerick last Monday having also picked up an injury at Kings Park two weeks ago.

The other change to the starting line-up from that day comes in the back row where Alex Kendellen comes off the bench to replace another injury victim from the Sharks game in John Hodnett at openside flanker. Gavin Coombes continues at No. 8 to complete the back row alongside Kendellen and O’Mahony.

The second row is unchanged with Jean Kleyn starting against his former club while Springbok lock RG Snyman makes his first URC start since his Munster debut against Leinster in August 2020 having continued his comeback from long-term injury with a 49-minute start against the Sharks.

Murray joins an otherwise settled backline which has continued to score tries despite Munster suffering back-to-back defeats to Glasgow in the URC and Champions Cup foes the Sharks. Jack Crowley continues at fly-half inside a centre partnership of Malakai Fekitoa and Antoine Frisch with a back three of full-back Mike Haley and wings Calvin Nash and Shane Daly.

There are four further changes to the bench with hooker Scott Buckley, tighthead Keynan Knox, fly-half Ben Healy and veteran outside back Earls all coming into the matchday squad.

Earls, 35, is poised for his 199th Munster appearance and his first action since the URC win at Ulster on New Year’s Day having recovered from a calf injury that denied him the chance to add to his 98 Ireland caps during the Grand Slam-winning Guinness Six Nations campaign.

The Stormers return to DHL Stadium looking to consolidate their second place in the table with a win over fifth-placed Munster, though could be overtaken by Ulster who start Friday’s home clash with the Dragons two points in arrears of the reigning champions.

John Dobson makes four changes form the side knocked out of the Champions Cup at the quarter-final stage last weekend in Exeter with scrum-half Paul de Wet starting in place of Herschel Jantjies as the number nines rotate.

The changes to the Stormers’ forward pack see Ruben van Heerden move into the second row while No. 8 Hacjivah Dayimani and blindside flanker Willie Engelbrecht are newcomers to the back row, which is also bolstered by the appearance of last season’s URC player of the year Evan Roos, returning from injury to take his place on the bench.

STORMERS: D Willemse; S Hartzenberg, R Nel, D du Plessis, S Seabelo; M Libbok, P de Wet; S Kitshoff – captain, J Dweba, F Malherbe; R van Heerden, M Orie; W Engelbrecht, B-J Dixon, H Dayimani.

Replacements: JJ Kotze, A Vermaak, N Fouche, E van Rhyn, M Theunissen, E Roos, H Jantjies, C Blommetjies.

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, S Daly; J Crowley, C Murray; J Loughman, D Barron, S Archer; J Kleyn, RG Snyman; P O’Mahony – captain, A Kendellen, G Coombes.

Replacements: S Buckley, J Wycherley, K Knox, F Wycherley, J O’Donoghue, C Casey, B Healy, K Earls.