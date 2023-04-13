McWilliams alters Irish backline for Italian Job 

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams has named his squad for Saturday’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations clash with Italy in Parma (kick-off 4.45pm).

McWilliams has made three changes to the starting 15, leading to starts for Lauren Delany, Anna McGann, and Ailsa Hughes in the Ireland backline.

Delany comes into the side at fullback, where she is flanked by Aoife Doyle and Tash Behan.

McGann, who had previously played off the bench, starts her first Test in the midfield with Aoife Dalton.

In the half backs, Hughes gets the call at scrum-half for the first time in the Championship, pairing up with Dannah O'Brien of Leinster at out-half.

McWilliams has named an unchanged pack for the visit to Italy.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner on Wednesday, prop Linda Djougang spoke on the current state of the squad mid-championship.

“It's never easy to lose," the 26-year-old said. "It's never easy to take and that's where experience comes, to pick your head up and keep going. We love the victory, but we have to lose to get the victory.

“It's important as a path for those youngsters coming through to really see that it's a journey, and we're going to get there. We might not get there now, but we will get there.”

Ireland: L Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby); A Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster), A Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), A McGann (Railway Union RFC/Connacht), N Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster); D O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), A Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster); L Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), N Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster), C Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster); N Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) (capt), S Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby); D Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster), G Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby), D Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster).

Replacements: C Nielson (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby), S McGrath (City of Derry RFC/Cooke RFC/Ulster), K Buggy (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby), H O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster),B Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster), M Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster), V Irwin (Sale Sharks/Ulster), M Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht).