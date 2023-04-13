Charlie Ewels agrees short-term move to the Bulls

Ewels has been sidelined since he was hurt during England’s Australia tour last summer.
Charlie Ewels has agreed a short-term move to South African side the Bulls (Mike Egerton/PA)
Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 10:52
PA

England lock Charlie Ewels has agreed a short-term switch to South African side the Bulls as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

And the 27-year-old has linked up with the Pretoria-based Bulls for their remaining Currie Cup schedule before returning to Bath ahead of next season.

“I am extremely grateful for the support I’ve received from everyone at Bath while I have been injured, particularly the medical and strength and conditioning departments,” Ewels said.

“I haven’t played any rugby since June 2022, so to be able to gain some minutes with the Bulls is going to be a fantastic experience.”

Ewels, who was an England regular during the latter part of Eddie Jones’ coaching reign, could be a candidate for Steve Borthwick’s World Cup squad.

Leicester second-row Ollie Chessum is currently in the early stages of long-term recovery after suffering an ankle injury, while Courtney Lawes has experienced regular injury setbacks this season.

Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan (Nick Potts/PA)

Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan added: “Charlie is an extremely professional and diligent member of our squad.

“His attitude to his rehabilitation has been exemplary and the next step of his journey is getting back to playing competitive rugby.

“We feel the Bulls environment will benefit his game and it will be like having a new signing when he returns to the club in the summer.”

Bath
