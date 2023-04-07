John Cooney and Jacob Stockdale pen new Ulster deals 

Jacob Stockdale of Ulster is tackled by Jamison Gibson-Park of Leinster during the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 match last week. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 18:07
Cian Locke

John Cooney and Jacob Stockdale have signed new two-year deals with Ulster, keeping them with the province until at least 2025.

32-year-old scrum-half Cooney joined the club from Connacht in 2017 and has gone on to make 117 appearances.

"When we’re playing a match, there will be countless fans who are away and on their holidays, but their day will revolve around which Irish pub they can go to watch us play," he said in a statement.

"That’s insane. How can I not give 100% all the time? That’s how important this club is to our people. That’s special".

27-yer-old winger Stockdale -- who came through the ranks at Ulster -- is back in form for the northern province after some injury setbacks.

"I’m excited for the seasons ahead," he said, "and to continue to be a part of a great team of players and support staff. We have big ambitions as a squad, and I look forward to the next couple of years together."

Head coach Dan McFarland is pleased to nail down the two deals at the end of a round of contract extensions at Ravenhill. 

"It’s great that John and Jacob see their futures as being with Ulster in the years ahead," he said.

"John is a top-class, experienced player who can be relied upon not only for his point-scoring ability, but also for his outstanding game management skills.

"Jacob is a dynamic player, who continues to showcase his stand-out speed and skill in the backline, and I’ve no doubt that both will continue to significantly contribute to our squad and ambitions to secure silverware."

Meanwhile, Connacht have confirmed that Shane Delahunt will retire at the end of the season. 

"Unfortunately I'd love to be playing on with this brilliant group of lads and for this massive club but that's not to be," the 29-year-old said in a statement. "That said, I want to wish the players and the people of Connacht every success in the years ahead.”

