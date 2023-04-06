Ringrose returns, Doris starts at openside flanker as Leinster team named for Leicester clash 

Garry Ringrose has been named to start for Leinster in their Champions Cup quarter-final tie against Leicester on Friday night.
Centre Ringrose has been sidelined since the Six Nations contest against France in mid-March but has recovered from a head injury and is now eligible to play again.
Elsewhere, having won his race to be fit for the clash, Caelan Doris will occupy the number seven shirt in the absence of Josh van der Flier.
He is joined by Ryan Baird and Jack Conan, with Baird set to win his 50th Leinster cap.
For the first time since their victory over Munster in October, Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw are the midfield pairing, with Ross Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park making up the half-back pairing.
Filling out the back line, Hugo Keenan starts at full-back, with Jimmy O’Brien and James Lowe named on the wings.
In the pack, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong make up the front row for the second week running, while James Ryan captains the team and is partnered in the second row by Ross Molony.
H Keenan; J O'Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; R Moloney, J Ryan; R Baird, C Doris, J Conan.
J McKee, C Healy, M Ala'alatoa, J Jenkins, S Penny, L McGrath, H Byrne, C Frawley.
M Brown; A Watson, H Potter, D Kelly, F Steward; H Pollard, J van Poortvliet; J Cronin, J Montoya, J Heyes; G Martin, C Henderson; H Liebenberg, T Reffell, J Wiese.
C Clare, T West, D Cole, E Snyman, O Cracknell, S Wolstenholme, C Atkinson, J Gopperth.