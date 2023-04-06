Lowe: Analysis helps improve game on the pitch and golf course

Not all sporting superstars can cross codes. Knowing how to guide a car around Mondello Park does not make you a whizz on the five-a-side courts, but the apparent ease with which so many Leinster players have taken to golf is hard to ignore.

Josh van der Flier only took up the game a few years ago and is supposedly playing off a single-digit handicap. Johnny Sexton is another man partial to a round and James Lowe, who will overload on the Masters from Augusta before Friday night’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Leicester, has been working on his game too.

It’s sickening, really. As if being elite rugby players for two of the best teams in the world isn’t enough, these guys have to put the rest of us ordinary Joes to shame when it comes to a good walk spoiled. Jordan Larmour, who was a standout hockey player in his school days, may well be typical of this annoyingly talented club.

“Jordan hits it a mile,” said Lowe. “He's an undercover ‘very, very good at absolutely everything’. No, like genuinely, give him a skateboard man and he'll do kickflips and everything. It's actually mental.”

Lowe has been taking lessons in Leopardstown and, while innate talent and ample time must be part of it, you would wonder if there is something else in the make-up of modern players that makes them so comfortable on the fairways.

They are accustomed to countless hours spent in front of screens and on the training field examining and perfecting their techniques and Lowe bites immediately when this is suggested as a root cause for the crossover.

After all, isn't the concept of constant improvement tailor-made for golf?

“I genuinely think that. After my first lesson I went back in with so many things to ask him and he was just like, 'Jesus, you guys are going to take me out of a job if you keep doing this'. Yeah, I think so.”

The level of analysis teams do is, for the most part, overlooked and undervalued by those of us outside the tent but it’s ingrained into the daily lives of individuals as they seek those clichéd one per cent gains.

Lowe is a pretty good example of that.

An instant favourite with the Leinster faithful thanks to his explosiveness on the ball, the New Zealander had to learn a foreign defensive system on his arrival in Dublin, and there was more re-education involved when he started out with Ireland and found himself exposed on the wing.

The advances in his kicking have been just as noticeable. That left boot has always been a forceful weapon but it seems to be utilised far more and to much greater tactical effect lately, not least during last week’s round of 16 win against Ulster at a sodden Aviva.

Here’s where analysis comes into it again.

“It's a combination of a lot of things and I'd be ignorant to say... I get told pretty much what to do. We get shown all the pictures that we're going to see eventually so it's not coming off the back of me sitting at the computer, watching the last ten Leicester games.

“Mate, we've got an amazing backroom team doing an incredible job making sure that when these pictures arise we can execute them and then coaches who put us in those situations at training. So it's not just me, mate!”