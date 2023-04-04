Muldoon names her U18 squad for Six Nations Festival

Ireland U18 squad has been named for the Women's Six Nations Festival at Wellington College.
This is the second year of the festival (kicking off on Friday). The first two match days will see each team play four 35 minute games and on the third match day will play a full 70 minute fixture. Just six Irish players from last years competition in Edinburgh are heading to England later this week.
Molly Boote, Beth Buttimer, Katie Corrigan, Sarah McCormick, Robyn O'Connor and Orla Wafer are the only returning players to the squard from last year's festival.
In preparation for this year's festival there was two rounds of Interpros held in February to help the players progress from club, province to country.
Forwards coach Neill Alcorn and current Irish International Aoibheann Reilly will be assisting Muldoon for the duration of the competition.
Ireland's 35-minute fixtures are against France and Italy on Friday 7th April and Scotland and England on Tuesday 11th April. They finish up the Festival with a 70-minute fixture against Wales on Saturday 15th April. All games will be live streamed by Six Nations with details to come.
Grainne Burke (Munster)
Kelly Burke (Leinster)
Beth Buttimer (Munster)*
Lily Byrne (Leinster)
Poppy Garvey (Connacht)
Beibhinn Gleeson (Connacht)
Roisin Maher (Connacht)
Lilly Morris (Munster)
Sarah McCormick (Connacht)*
Alma Obehi Atagamen (Leinster)
Ellen O’Toole (Connacht)
Ruby Starrett (Ulster)
Ailish Quinn (Connacht)
Orla Wafer (Leinster)*
Saskia Wycherly (Munster)
Molly Boote (Connacht)*
Emma Brogan (Leinster)
Lyndsey Clarke (Munster)
Hannah Clarke (Connacht)
Katie Corrigan (Leinster)*
Emily Foley (Connacht)
Caitriona Finn (Munster)
May Goulding (IQ Rugby/Hartpury)
Abby Healy (Leinster)
Lucia Linn (IQ Rugby/Loughborough University)
Grainne Moran (Connacht)
Niamh Murphy (Leinster)
Robyn O’Connor (Leinster)*
France v Ireland, 3pm
Ireland v Italy, 5pm
Scotland v Ireland, 10am
Ireland v England, 11am
Ireland v Wales, 2.15pm