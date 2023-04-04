Muldoon names her U18 squad for Six Nations Festival

Six players from last year's U18 Six Nations Festival are included in Larissa Muldoon squad.
Muldoon names her U18 squad for Six Nations Festival

SIX NATIONS: Robyn O'Connor is one of six players returning for the U18 Six Nations Festival. Pic:  ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Tue, 04 Apr, 2023 - 13:01
Fiona Halligan

Ireland U18 squad has been named for the Women's Six Nations Festival at Wellington College.

This is the second year of the festival (kicking off on Friday). The first two match days will see each team play four 35 minute games and on the third match day will play a full 70 minute fixture. Just six Irish players from last years competition in Edinburgh are heading to England later this week.

Molly Boote, Beth Buttimer, Katie Corrigan, Sarah McCormick, Robyn O'Connor and Orla Wafer are the only returning players to the squard from last year's festival.  

In preparation for this year's festival there was two rounds of Interpros held in February to help the players progress from club, province to country. 

Forwards coach Neill Alcorn and current Irish International Aoibheann Reilly will be assisting Muldoon for the duration of the competition.

Ireland's 35-minute fixtures are against France and Italy on Friday 7th April and Scotland and England on Tuesday 11th April. They finish up the Festival with a 70-minute fixture against Wales on Saturday 15th April. All games will be live streamed by Six Nations with details to come.

Ireland U18 Women’s Squad – 2023 Women’s U18 Six Nations Festival 

Forwards (15) 

Grainne Burke (Munster) 

Kelly Burke (Leinster) 

Beth Buttimer (Munster)* 

Lily Byrne (Leinster) 

Poppy Garvey (Connacht) 

Beibhinn Gleeson (Connacht) 

Roisin Maher (Connacht) 

Lilly Morris (Munster) 

Sarah McCormick (Connacht)* 

Alma Obehi Atagamen (Leinster) 

Ellen O’Toole (Connacht) 

Ruby Starrett (Ulster) 

Ailish Quinn (Connacht) 

Orla Wafer (Leinster)* 

Saskia Wycherly (Munster) 

Backs (13) 

Molly Boote (Connacht)* 

Emma Brogan (Leinster) 

Lyndsey Clarke (Munster) 

Hannah Clarke (Connacht) 

Katie Corrigan (Leinster)*

 Emily Foley (Connacht) 

Caitriona Finn (Munster) 

May Goulding (IQ Rugby/Hartpury) 

Abby Healy (Leinster) 

Lucia Linn (IQ Rugby/Loughborough University) 

Grainne Moran (Connacht) 

Niamh Murphy (Leinster) 

Robyn O’Connor (Leinster)* 

*capped at U18 level 

Match Day 1: Friday 7th April, 2023 

France v Ireland, 3pm 

Ireland v Italy, 5pm 

Match Day 2: Tuesday 11th April, 20 23 

Scotland v Ireland, 10am

Ireland v England, 11am

Match Day 3: Saturday 15th April

Ireland v Wales, 2.15pm

More in this section

Leinster Rugby Squad Training Stuart Lancaster: Coaching, not population, behind Leinster's success
Munster Rugby Squad Training Mike Prendergast: Munster will be ready for return to South Africa
Saracens v Ospreys - Heineken Champions Cup - Round of 16 - StoneX Stadium Saracens pounce on Ospreys blunder to reach Champions Cup quarter-finals
<p>RETIRING: Jordi Murphy in action for Ireland during the 2018 Six Nations. Pic: INPHO/Tommy Dickson</p>

Ireland international Jordi Murphy announces retirement

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd