Stuart Lancaster: Coaching, not population, behind Leinster's success

Stuart Lancaster insists that coaching, not money or population, is the main driver of Leinster’s success.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland mentioned demographic and financial disparities after his side fell to their provincial rivals in the Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 tie in Dublin last Saturday.

And interim Leicester Tigers boss Richard Wigglesworth has framed this Friday’s quarter-final tie at the Aviva Stadium as some sort of David and Goliath affair with the plucky Tigers entering the bigger beast’s lair in D4.

Wigglesworth singled out Leinster’s sweep of trophies in the last few decades and countered it by pointing out that the English side was prepping for a Challenge Cup knockout tie only two years ago. The poor craturs.

“This is a group of players that have spent almost their entire lives, let alone professional careers playing together through the Irish system, from school to Leinster and then on to the international stage for Ireland where they dominate that squad,” he explained.

Lancaster doubts very much that Wigglesworth, who played under him 15 times for England, is saying any of that internally and is instead rolling up his sleeves and reminding his players that they beat Saracens in a Premiership final less than a year ago.

“People talk a lot about Leinster having 14 international players (on Ireland’s Grand Slam team) and it’s like, they’ve been developed at Leinster and become international players. It’s not like we’ve bought them in from Ireland. It’s come through the system here.”

This debate has obvious echoes of the one that held elsewhere in the capital for so many years when the Dublin footballers were dominating the GAA scene. One obvious difference is that Leinster haven’t won the Champions Cup since 2018.

The more nuanced take is that Leinster simply do more things better than most but have, on top of this system and culture, the added bonuses that come with the number of people on their doorstep, the schools system and the greater access to private funding.

For others it must look like the perfect storm.

Lancaster, their senior coach, admits that his take on the centrality of coaching in all this is hopelessly biased but the manner in which the Dubs have struggled to stay at the top in the past few seasons may add credence to his views that people come first.

“I don’t get wrapped up in the demographics of Ireland. The thing that concerns me the most is making sure we’ve got an unbelievable development system, an unbelievable connection between the development programme and the academy and the senior team, and making sure the senior team is coached as well as they can be coached.

“When push comes to shove I still think quality coaching trumps everything and we’re very lucky here in that we’ve got a great group of coaches who are all diverse, have all come from different countries, have all brought our own piece and Leo (Cullen) marshals the whole thing unbelievably well in terms of rotating the team, giving lads opportunities.”

It certainly looks as if someone other than Josh van der Flier will get the chance to start a big knockout tie in the openside shirt when Leicester come calling. The flanker rolled his ankle against Ulster and didn’t train Monday.

Caelan Doris, who missed that tie after return-to-play protocols and illness did take part in the week’s first session and looks good to face the Tigers. Garry Ringrose, another who sat out the last game, is training fully since the end of last week.

Lancaster mentioned Hugo Keenan, Jimmy O’Brien and Jordan Larmour as examples of players who have blossomed into key Test players under Leinster’s expert eye but van der Flier, the reigning world player of the year, is the poster boy for the leaps a man can make at Leinster.

Ultimately, though, players come and players go and so do coaches. Lancaster is off in a matter of months to start a new chapter as the head man at Racing 92 in the Top 14 and his loss will be considerable.

His influence across six years and more in Dublin has been astronomical, not just at senior level but further down the pyramid, and he will be hosting two farewell coaching sessions for coaches at various levels as a parting gift later this month.

If replacing him will be a painfully difficult task then the Englishman remains confident that those structures and the culture and the people he leaves behind will all ensure that Leinster’s current rude health can be sustained long into the future.

“Very confident. I would be very confident, Now, you can’t guarantee sustained success because things can change very quickly, as we have seen in soccer clubs and rugby clubs around the world.

“But if they keep investing in quality coaching and keep drip feeding the information that the senior team is using down the academy and into the schools and clubs then…

“I have been so impressed with the quality of the coaching over the last six, seven years I have been here. That’s the key really. That breeds the players and the players deliver the success. I’m biased because I am a coach but I do think that is one of the secrets of Leinster’s success.”