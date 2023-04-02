Andy Friend laments Connacht performance after tame exit in Italy

Benetton Rugby 41

Connacht 19

Connacht director of rugby Andy Friend said they returned from northern Italy with their tails between their legs because they failed to fire a shot in the second-half in Treviso with a Challenge Cup quarter-final spot on the line.

They were unable to match Benetton’s intensity at Stadio di Monigo and made a tame exit from a competition where they were being regarded as potential winners earlier this season when the prospect of remaining in Ireland throughout the entire knockout season was in their control.

A dismal defeat away to a Newcastle Falcons side already eliminated back in January put paid to that prospect and after failing to perform in Treviso the Challenge Cup final will be taking place at Aviva Stadium on May 19 without them.

“It is very frustrating,” said Friend after the 41-19 loss. “I think it was 17 minutes and we were up 12-0 playing the sort of rugby we have been playing where we were just on top of teams and looking after possession, winning our own ball, making tackles, and then all of a sudden that seemed to go out the window and we are now out of the Challenge Cup which was something we had targeted to go much further on.

“I thought Treviso had done a pretty good scout on us. They looked to want to come back down shortside a few times. It was hot so we probably had some bodies which weren’t moving as quickly as they normally move and some of those early tries from Benetton were as a result of that.”

Friend, whose five-year reign will end in two games if they don’t get something from their remaining matches against Cardiff and Glasgow and reach the knockout stages of the URC, said their second-half collapse was alarming.

“The disappointing thing is at half-time we were a score and a bit behind, we were still very much in the game, but we didn’t come out and fire a shot in the second-half and that was probably the most disappointing bit.

“The bottom line is it was not a good performance by us and we have got our tails between our legs now and we are heading home out of the Challenge Cup which is very disappointing, very frustrating.”

Connacht failed to build on a bright opening and with Mack Hansen and Bundee Aki failing to reproduce their Grand Slam form, an error-ridden display was duly punished and they came up well short despite racing into a 12-0 lead thanks to tries from Conor Oliver and John Porch.

But they found themselves 21-12 adrift at the break after Benetton, starting with eight Italian internationals from the Six Nations, got on top with former Wasps pair Marcus Watson and Jacob Umaga superb along with Italian centre Tommaso Menoncello.

Watson got them off the mark after 22 minutes before full-back Smith finished a lengthy attack 13 minutes from the break, with Umaga edging them in front for the first time with the conversion.

And he also added the extras after 37 minutes when Connacht were carved open when Edoardo Padovani squeezed in.

He got a second after the break to make it 26-12 after 46 minutes and they just pulled away to set up a home quarter-final against Cardiff next Saturday, with Porch getting a consolation try when he scored his second of the match.

“We will review all players but for us as a team we seemed to be a very different team to the one we were last week against Edinburgh where I thought some of our rugby was exceptional and I thought early on we were touching on those heights again.

“But after the 20th minute we didn’t seem to be able to continue on with that. We will need to have a look at that,” added Friend.

Scorers: Benetton Rugby: Tries: M Watson (2), E Padovani (2), R Smith, F Ruzza. Cons: J Umaga (4). Pen: Umaga.

Connacht: Tries: J Porch (2), C Oliver. Cons: D Hawkshaw, C Forde.

Benetton Rugby: R Smith; E Padovani (T Albornoz 62), I Brex, T Menoncello (A Garbisi 73), M Watson; J Umaga, D Duvenge; N Tetaz, G Nicotera, T Pasquali (F Alongi 58); N Cannone (R Favretto 72), F Ruzza; S Negri Da Oleggio, M Lamaro, H Stowers (M Zuliani 54). Replacements: S Maile, T Gallo, F Alongi, R Favretto, M Zuliani, A Izekor, A Garbisi, T Albornoz.

Connacht: T O'Halloran (S Jenngins 39-41); J Porch, T Farrell, B Aki, M Hansen; D Hawkshaw (C Forde 54), C Blade (c) (K Marmion 58); P Dooley (J Duggan 47), D Heffernan (D Tierney-Martin 41), J Aungier (S Illo 47); L Fifita, N Murray; C Prendergast, C Oliver, P Boyle (S Hurley-Langton 47). Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, J Duggan, S Illo, O Dowling, S Hurley-Langton, K Marmion, C Forde, S Jennings.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (England).