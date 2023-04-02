Shockers and bolters as Eddie Jones picks squad for a new Wallabies era

Teenage sensation Max Jorgensen and Melbourne playmaker Carter Gordon are among six uncapped players in Eddie Jones’s first Wallabies squad ahead of this year’s Rugby World Cup.

Among the big name omissions from the 33-man squad, which will gather on the Gold Coast later this month for a three-day camp, are five-eighth Noah Lolesio and halfbacks Jake Gordon and Tate McDermott.

Young Reds centre Josh Flook, Brumbies prop Blake Schoupp and Rebels backrower Brad Wilkin were included for the first time while uncapped Ryan Lonergan was preferred along with fellow Brumbies No 9 Nic White.

League convert Suliasi Vunivalu was included despite the winger’s average form for Queensland with Jones relying on his NRL heroics to earn selection.

The son of two-Test Wallabies flyer Peter Jorgensen, 18-year-old Max is in his debut Super Rugby Pacific season with the Waratahs but has done enough to impress Jones.

“He’s got pace and the big thing about Test rugby is having pace, particularly in the back three,” Jones told reporters. “He’s got great instincts about him, he’s got courage, so he’s got all of the attributes of being a very good Test player.

“I don’t think it’s about age, it’s about whether they’re good enough.” Jones was similarly impressed with Rebels’ young gun Gordon, 22, who joins Ben Donaldson in the squad with the coach saying the Waratahs playmaker caught his eye on last year’s Spring tour.

Veteran No 10 Quade Cooper is among seven overseas players earmarked to join some squad sessions online. Lock Rory Arnold wasn’t included with Jones unhappy he opted to remain in Japan despite his side there withdrawing from the Top League after a bar brawl.

He wouldn’t discuss why Lolesio was left out despite the Brumbies leading the Australian Super Rugby Pacific charge but said he admired Gordon’s competitive spirit.

“I love his competitiveness and he’s got that feel for the game of when to flatten up and when to be a little bit deeper, which is a bit of a lost art,” Jones said. “I enjoyed his game on Saturday - his side got absolutely pumped in the first half ... but he hung in there, kept doing the simple things, put himself on show and they’re the sort of players we like to see, never beaten.”

Melbourne hooker Jordan Uelese, who hasn’t played a Test since 2021, got a call-up alongside Lachlan Lonergan, although Folau Fainga’a and Alex Mafi weren’t considered due to injury. Queenslanders James O’Connor and Harry Wilson were overlooked while youngster Tom Lynagh wasn’t in the mix after suffering recent concussion.

Taking over from dumped coach Dave Rennie, Jones, who also coached Australia between 2001 and 2005, said he wanted to see players make the most of the fresh start. The former England mentor underlined that there would likely be changes before his World Cup squad was finalised.

“Everyone selected is in my World Cup plans,” Jones told reporters. “We’ve decided to only select 33 and the players who aren’t selected will have numerous opportunities over the next six or seven weeks in Super Rugby to press their claims.

“If you are in it, the challenge is to stay in it. If you are not in it, how do you get in it? Players select themselves.”

WALLABIES CAMP SQUAD

Allan Alaalatoa, Ben Donaldson, Pone Fa’amausili, Josh Flook, Lalakai Foketi, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Carter Gordon, Ned Hanigan, Reece Hodge, Michael Hooper, Jed Holloway, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Lachlan Lonergan, Ryan Lonergan, Fraser McReight, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Cadeyrn Neville, Jordan Petaia, David Porecki, Tom Robertson, Pete Samu, Blake Schoupp, James Slipper, Darcy Swain, Jordan Uelese, Rob Valetini, Suliasi Vunivalu, Nic White, Brad Wilkin, Tom Wright.

Guardian