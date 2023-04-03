Donal Lenihan: Munster made the Sharks look better than they actually are

Once again Leinster are left carrying Irish hopes in Europe after Munster and Ulster took their Champions Cup leave, even earlier than usual, having failed to make the quarter-final stage.

Connacht didn’t fare much better and were unceremoniously dumped out of the Challenge Cup by a Benetton side packed to the brim with members of Italy’s Six Nations team. Not a great weekend then for Irish rugby outside of our powerhouse province.

The announcement of the respective Irish sides at lunchtime on Friday whetted the appetite even more for this Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 action.

So often Irish derbies are rendered meaningless by watered down selections with Leinster’s superior strength in depth so often the telling factor in the outcome of these games.

To see two fully locked and loaded teams, with everyone but a handful of injured stars in Johnny Sexton, Iain Henderson, Garry Ringrose and Caelan Doris on show at the Aviva Stadium, augured well for the prospect of a more competitive game than many might have expected.

Leinster are well equipped to deal with the loss of even that trio of stellar names while for Ulster, with 12 internationals in their starting line-up and short just one regular starter in Henderson, this was their moment to create an upset.

The incessant rain throughout the contest that was set to deny Leinster their trademark high tempo, off loading, attacking game should also have worked in Ulster’s favour given their major scoring weapon of choice is the line out maul.

Add to that the possibility that, with 13 starters who featured in Ireland’s recent Grand Slam success, Leinster might struggle mentally to switch on to the demands of European knockout rugby, Ulster travelled with a high degree of confidence.

Any notion that Leinster might be off the pace were put to bed for me within minutes. Leo Cullen’s men started clinically, regaining possession from Ross Byrne’s kick off to apply immediate pressure on the visitors.

From there on in it was business as usual as the Leinster machine adapted to the conditions and took the fight to Ulster up front. James Ryan, Jack Conan and Ryan Baird displayed an insatiable appetite for work and led the charge. As always they had a number of willing foot soldiers at hand to deliver when the going got tough.

Ulster tried but never really threatened, despite a superb James Hume try and their customary maul try, courtesy of their hard working hooker Rob Herring. When the pressure was on, key Leinster figures behind the scrum, in Jamison Gibson-Park, Hugo Keenan and James Lowe delivered while, in the absence of Sexton, Byrne went about his business with quiet efficiency.

This Leinster outfit is a machine. Twenty one games into a season that has placed massive demands on their squad across the domestic and international game, they remain unbeaten. Next up Leicester Tigers make the journey to the Aviva Stadium for next weekend's quarter-final but look set to go the same way as all before them.

As with recent seasons, the biggest threat to Leinster’s quest for a fifth European star will most likely come from familiar foes in Toulouse, Saracens and La Rochelle unless Leicester can find a way to frustrate this well-oiled Leinster machine. Right now that looks highly unlikely.

For Munster, their all too familiar issues up front came back to haunt them on a hot and steamy day in Durban. They were always set to struggle with the heat and humidity that comes with playing within a few hundred metres of the Indian Ocean, but it was the fundamentals of their game that handed the Sharks a far too easy route to the last eight.

The scary thing from a Munster perspective is that the Sharks aren’t even playing that well at the moment, certainly nowhere near the ceiling offered by some of the quality Springboks in their squad.

That much was clear for anyone who watched them lose to Scarlets in Llanelli in their previous outing with practically the same team. Munster’s storied history in Europe was built around a rock-solid set piece and the ability to frustrate all opposition at the breakdown.

Their capacity and doggedness to stay in the fight, in big games on the road, consistently offered them the opportunity of advancing to the quarter-finals, at the very least. Then again, the arrival of the South African teams in Europe’s premier club competition has placed even more emphasis on the necessity to be competitive at the scrum and line out.

Unfortunately, from the very first scrum, when Craig Casey lost possession at the base of a retreating unit, Munster were in trouble. Perhaps influenced more by tradition than form, Sharks opted to take their points from early penalties in an effort to build a score rather than kick to the corner where the explosive power of their enormous front five facilitates a devastating maul.

Munster’s indiscipline - the penalty count was eight to one against the visitors four minutes into the second half - finally proved fatal once the Sharks trusted their instincts and went for the corner early in the second half.

World Cup-winning Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi couldn’t believe his luck with two tries in a four-minute blitz off the back of a punishing maul. Ironically, that was the last penalty Munster conceded in the game. Unfortunately, the damage was done at that stage.

Trailing by three points at the break, Munster’s half-time debrief must have been reasonably positive. What followed, a third quarter massacre when the Sharks registered four tries and 26 unanswered points, has proved massively damaging for Munster’s season.

Coming as it did within a week of the opening half capitulation and URC defeat to Glasgow, Munster aren’t only out of Europe but find themselves in a battle to secure Champions Cup qualification for next season.

Munster made the Sharks look better than they actually are and I can see Toulouse exposing their defensive frailties in next week’s quarter final. While it was anticipated that Munster would have their hands full in the set piece battle, it was their failure to compete at anywhere near parity at the breakdown that ultimately cost them in this contest.

Time and again they were turned over in contact with the result that Casey and Jack Crowley, who had a decent game in very difficult circumstances, had no chance to control the tempo and launch their multi phase attacking game.

In the circumstances to score five tries, despite being on the back foot for most of the day, offers another indication of what might have been possible had Munster been able to compete on an equal footing up front.

Things aren’t about to get any easier. Having trooped home with their tales between their legs yesterday, Munster face the long trek back to South Africa within ten days in an effort to rescue something from the season in their remaining URC games against the Stormers in Cape Town and against the Sharks back in Durban. At least now they fully appreciate the magnitude of the task at hand.