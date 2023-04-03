Leinster march on against a battling Ulster side

Before kick-off Ulster coach Dan McFarland labelled their trip to Leinster the greatest challenge in club world rugby. Bar set. In the aftermath of their 15-point loss, the obvious question was how close he felt they came to reaching it.

“I thought our try was brilliant,” he said. “Great kick from Jacob. Superb take, he had two on his own kick. He did it against Cardiff a few weeks ago as well! And Billy’s kick to the touchline. That was just a really good try. But at the same time, we made some errors in the backfield as well that gave them access.”

Those are the terms. Small errors are particularly understandable in dreadful conditions yet against a five star chasing Leinster they are so costly. It was 18-6 at the turnaround and even still it felt like the game was done. Leinster were good throughout. Their great will be required later in this tournament.

In front of a sell-out crowd, the home side looked to squeeze from the jump but Ulster held tight in the opening quarter. After Rob Herring dropped the initial kick-off, their scramble defence responded impressively and won a scrum. They dug in and cleared their lines, only for Ross Byrne to send a probing kick right back. McFarland’s men slowed it down and kicked for touch.

We were then treated to the rare sight of a Hugo Keenan handling error as relentless misty rain rolled down. Nathan Doak made no mistake with the penalty. Byrne replied with one of his one.

The excellent Ryan Baird started with Caelan Doris joining Garry Ringrose and Johnny Sexton in the injury room. His first half try was strikingly predictable. This train’s arrival time was well established and there was never any chance of stopping it. Then again, when it is a 112 kg freak athlete and Tadhg Furlong coming down the tracks there are few obstacles in the world sufficiently capable of resistance.

Byrne went to the corner for a lineout for a maul. Around the corner they swept. Over Baird went, with assistance from his tighthead. On the hour mark World Rugby Player of the Year Josh van der Flier came off due to a twisted ankle. Scott Penny came on and the pack continued to dominate. It is depth that continues to astonish.

“There was a lot of tough, competitive calls this week and there's a good chunk of guys who were involved in that England game and then a totally different 23 that plays against the Stormers who acquitted themselves well,” said Cullen post-match.

"The lads are disappointed they're not involved, but they're pushing in the right direction and preparing them during the week.”

There was a brief deviation from the script when Leinster’s poor kick chase was expertly exposed to the delight of McFarland. James Lowe’s left-footed clearance stayed in play for Stockdale to rebound back with interest. He claimed his own effort and suddenly, Burns was looking to the touchline where Furlong was the wide defender facing James Hume. As big an open goal as the five-star chasing side will afford all season. Burns’ crossfield kick was accurate, Hume made no mistake.

Four years ago, when these teams met in familiar circumstances, Jamison Gibson-Park logged eight minutes, coming on as a replacement and leaving shortly after due to a head knock. Byrne featured for the same duration. They both started on Saturday and were still going strong with the hour approaching. Gibson-Park recovered well after Leinster looked to go wide to collect the dropped ball and race under the posts for Byrne’s easiest kick of the day. What a difference a World Cup cycle makes.

To their credit Ulster refused to give in. They exploited Leinster’s one slight weakness, maul defence, from a lineout in the corner as Herring touched down. So, Cullen’s outfit turned to their power once more. Jimmy O’Brien was just held up and Andrew Porter had a crack moments later. The try was as fated as the tide.

They march on to face Leicester Tigers next Friday in the quarter-final. Holders La Rochelle also progressed on Saturday after a late try against Gloucester. They are both on the opposite side of the draw meaning a decider rematch is still on the cards. If that pans out, how would McFarland call it?

“It’s got to be Leinster, hasn’t it? They’ve just won the Grand Slam. Sorry, 14 of them just literally won the Grand Slam. I think so. I think they’re a team that learns as well. But La Rochelle are a good team too. Jeeze, I don’t know. I don’t know. I think Leinster.”

Scorers for Leinster: Tries: Baird, Gibson-Park, Porter. Cons: Baird, R. Byrne 2. Pens: R. Byrne 2, Baird.

Scorers for Ulster: Tries: Hume, Herring. Cons: Cooney. Pens: Doak.

Leinster: H Keenan; J Larmour, J O’Brien, R Henshaw, J Lowe, R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong, R Molony, J Ryan (c), R Baird, J Van Der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: S Penny for van der Flier (55), M Ala’Aliatoa for Furlong (64), McGrath for Gibson-Park (67), J Jenkins for Ryan (68), J McKee for Sheehan (70), C Healy for Porter (70), H Byrne for Byrne (73), C Frawley for Henshaw (73).

Ulster: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, B Burns, N Doak; R Sutherland, R Herring, T O’Toole, A O’Connor (c), K Treadwell, D McCann, N Timoney, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: J Toolmaga-Allen for O’Toole (half-time), H Sheridan for McCann (47), J Cooney for Doak (50), S Moore for Burns (55) T Stewart for Herring (60), E O’Sullivan for Sutherland (63), Herring for Stewart (65), M Rea for Treadwell (67).

Yellow card: J Hume – 53 mins

Referee: L Pearce (England).