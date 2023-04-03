Breakdown issues at the root of Munster's woes

They were the two Sharks tries that ended Munster’s Heineken Champions Cup dream for another season and the series of errors that led to them will haunt Graham Rowntree for a long time.

The Munster head coach is confident his team will learn to deal better with the situations that undid the province having been in the game at 17-14 down at the interval but there will be a lot to unpick in the process when the squad reviews what led to the Bongi Mbonambi double inside the first nine minutes of the second half at Kings Park on Saturday.

Rowntree had been pleased with his side’s clinical edge in the first half as Shane Daly and Dave Kilcoyne’s tries kept pace with the South African side.

“Yeah, we were in the score zone, attacking their line for 45 seconds, scored two tries, so we had to do that more. We can score tries,” Rowntree reflected.

“Half time was calm. It usually is. Three-point game and then unravelled is a good word.”

As Munster captain Peter O’Mahony told South Africa’s SuperSports in his post-match TV interview: “The biggest deciding factor was our breakdown.

“I thought they were very disruptive on our ball and very clinical on their ball. But we were well in it at half-time, we came out here and we gave them possession in our 22 and we probably piggy-backed four or five penalties on the bounce and conceded a maul try and probably did the same thing straight afterwards.

“Our discipline has to be a lot better than that when they have a maul and a weapon like that. I think breakdown and discipline were the two things that caught us out in the end."

The Sharks were indeed clinical, their pressure forcing first turnovers and then penalty after penalty in the lead-up to both tries.

For the first, prop Ox Nche stripped Niall Scannell and earned a penalty for his team as team-mates flooded the contact area and the isolated hooker was penalised for holding on. Curwin Bosch kicked to touch on Munster’s 10-metre line and the Sharks eked their next penalty from the first of three productive driving mauls, the first for collapsing, the second when referee Wayne Barnes spotted a player in at the side, allowing fly-half Bosch to put his pack 10 metres from the visitors’ tryline.

When Mbonambi scored his first try after the next driving maul piled over it was with another penalty advantage and the litany of woes continued for the second of the Springbok hooker’s five-pointers.

It stemmed from a turnover inside the Sharks half following Jack Crowley’s restart as Munster countered a clearing kick. The ball was lost and when Curwin Bosch kicked long into the 22, Malakai Fekitoa was immediately under pressure, messy ball putting scrum-half Craig Casey in trouble as the home side turned over ball once more.

Now on the front foot once more, Munster conceded a deliberate knock-on, Bosch went to the corner once more and from eight metres out Mbonambi struck again, the 49th-minute conversion opening up a 17-point lead at 31-14.

Unravelled indeed, with Rowntree adding: “Because key breakdowns where we got there but we didn’t stay in there.

“Their secondary pressure was good, they won penalties that put us in the corner, conceded another maul penalty and drove us further down the field. That happened twice.

“And then after that, we’re chasing the game a bit. Intercepts, just loose. We can play rugby and score tries, we’ve proven that, but we can’t concede those power-entry tries. We’ve proven we can defend that before but we’ll have a look at that because we’ve got to come back down here in three weeks.

“We’ll look at our learnings from this game. But what we have proven, 28 degrees and we’re chasing the game at the end there, chasing tries so our fitness, we’ve got a lot in the tank but tactically, technically, we’ve got to be better, particularly in that third quarter.”