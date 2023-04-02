'It’s not a question of the hairdryer' - Munster will learn from Durban demolition, says Rowntree 

SHARKS 50

MUNSTER 35

A generation has passed since Mick Galwey addressed a huddle of Munstermen behind the posts as Toulouse prepared to send over yet another conversion in what would become a 60-19 drubbing and pleaded: “Let’s keep it under 50, lads.”

At Kings Park on Saturday, almost 27 years on, as Curwin Bosch was pinging over two-point extras throughout a dismal third quarter there was an uncomfortable sense of what it must have felt like for Galwey’s men on that dark day in Toulouse.

The parallels are obvious: a Munster team travelling in search of a landmark first victory in a foreign land being given an object lesson in just how wide the gap is between hope and realisation. Back in November 1996 Munster were at the outset of the province’s European odyssey that would peak with two Heineken Cup titles a decade later. The wait for a third, now 15 years and counting, seems further away than ever after this devastating South African Shark attack.

That Graham Rowntree has a team of exciting, attacking promise is unquestionable but this Champions Cup Round of 16 knockout defeat was a sobering wake-up call, a week on from a similarly jarring home loss to Glasgow Warriors in the URC that leaves the head coach’s debut campaign in the balance.

It proves that Rowntree and his able assistants were right all along to urge patience from supporters at the outset of their project to overhaul all that had gone before in the previous six years of prescriptive and unsuccessful rugby; and that the upturn in form that rescued Munster’s first season of this brave new age was not necessarily a false dawn but a reminder that there is still much road left to travel before the men in red are at a level to mix it once more with the big beasts of both the URC and the Champions Cup.

Whether Munster can fix the problems that led to their exit from this competition in time for a return trip to South Africa in a fortnight to complete their URC regular season schedule and get as favourable a play-off draw as possible remains to be seen. They play defending champions the Stormers in Cape Town on April 15 then move on back to Durban for a rematch with the Sharks a week later and with a home quarter-final now a long shot following their 38-26 defeat to Glasgow, hanging onto a top-eight position in the standings is now the priority. Munster sit six points behind fourth-placed Glasgow and there are just eight points between them in fifth and Benetton in ninth.

Rowntree told the Irish Examiner that he is confident his squad can learn the lessons of this Champions Cup defeat and apply them on their next South African mission.

“It’s not a question of the hairdryer,” the Munster boss said of his message to his players. “They’re down. The lads are down, they’ve emptied their tanks. We’ll have a look at our control at the start of the second half and how we don’t end up defending mauls on our own tryline.

“We will score tries, we can score tries but that control, we’ll have a look at that and what we can do better. We’ll have to learn from it and move on.”

Munster were well in the game at half-time, trailing 17-14 after sharing four converted tries with a Bosch penalty the difference. Shane Daly’s excellent finish on six minutes had been matched by some stunning footwork from Makezole Mapimpi, stepping Malakai Fekitoa and Jean Kleyn before offloading to try score Jaden Hendrikse before the heavy brigade took over, Dave Kilcoyne scoring for Munster from close range and Eben Etzebeth doing likewise for the home team.

But that was where the teams’ paths diverged. Munster were blown away in the third quarter, the Sharks scoring four tries in the 17 minutes after the break with Rowntree focusing on the sequence of events that led to the first two, as error compounder error, the penalties mounted and his worst fears were realised as Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi touched down back-to-back driving mauls from inside 10 metres, Bosch’s conversions opening up 17-point lead at 31-14 with 49 minutes on the clock.

The three tries that followed were gimmes for the Sharks as Munster chased the game and pushed the envelope too far, once coughing up ball in contact and twice having passes intercepted, all under defensive pressure as oppressive as the conditions as the temperatures topped 28C and humidity climbed above 70 per cent.

That they scored three tries in the fourth quarter is to their credit and they were each very well constructed, one a driving maul finished by Diarmuid Barron, the other two deceptive lineout moves as the Sharks readied for a repeat to allow Mike Haley and Fineen Wycherley through.

It has given Rowntree hope for the end of the season, that his players will be better armed for their punishing experience.

“I think so. That’s the only way we’ll be looking at this, where can we improve. We have shown we can deal with the changing weather so yes, we will be better for it.

“The tries we’ve scored, the way we’re playing. We probably left a couple of tries out there as well but we’ll look at how we don’t give them penalty access, how we don’t give them turnover ball at ruck, how we don’t kick loosely to a dangerous back three like that… the controllables from us.

“Our energy was good. We wouldn’t blame the conditions, we were in good nick at the end there. Just technically, tactically around a few key rucks we were poor and then we’re defending mauls, which we have proven we can defend but against these, they’re big, they were too big for us.”

CELL C SHARKS: B Chamberlain (T Abrahams, 72); W Kok, L Am, R Janse van Rensburg (B Tapuai, 61), M Mapimpi; C Bosch, J Hendrikse (G Williams, 17); O Nché (N Mchunu, 59), B Mbonambi (K van Vuuren, 59), T du Toit (C Sadie, 59); E Etzebeth (E van Heerden, ht, P Buthelezi, 44), G Grobler; S Kolisi - captain, V Tshituka, S Notshe.

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, S Daly (J Carbery, 69); J Crowley, C Casey (C Murray, 48); D Kilcoyne (J Wycherley, 60), N Scannell (D Barron, 50), R Salanoa (S Archer, 18); J Kleyn, RG Snyman (F Wycherley, 48); P O’Mahony – captain (J O’Donoghue, 54), J Hodnett, G Coombes (A Kendellen, 55).

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)