McWilliams' focus on developing current playing squad

Head coach Greg McWilliams says his focus remains on developing the players he has in his Ireland squad rather than parachuting in members of the Sevens setup.

Some of Ireland’s top backline options are focused on Olympic qualification, which could be secured at next month’s Toulouse Sevens event. Having lined out in Hong Kong this weekend, they face a six-week break until that next tournament.

“I’m not thinking that way,” said McWilliams, when asked if there was any possibility of Sevens squad members being drafted in.

“I’m thinking about the players that took the field and continuing to develop them.

“I’ve a daughter myself, I know what it’s like for these women going out there, I’m so proud of them.

“Things aren’t going their way, their backs are against the wall, their confidence at times was low, but the fight and resilience was better today.

“It needs to be better. We’re striving to be better. There is a gulf but as long as we continue to own that and have the responsibility of our actions and work hard, we’ll get there eventually.

“I look forward to those moments, God, I look forward to those moments. They deserve it.” McWilliams praised the improvement in the Irish set-piece, particularly the scrum, as well as the composure of out-half Dannah O’Brien on her Six Nations debut.

“Unbelievable! Isn’t it great? We’ve found somebody who belongs on this stage. She belongs out here,” said McWilliams.

“We’re seeing that with the likes of Aoife Dalton, Sadhbh McGrath, and look at Deirbh [Nic a Bháird]’s influence today, look at her as an energiser. There are so many positive things.” Next up is Italy away in a fortnight’s time.

“The aim is to be better for Italy, and that’s not a defeatist attitude. You go into every single contest to win it and we believe we’re going to go to beat Italy.”