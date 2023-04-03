Greg McWilliams encouraged by Ireland performance despite 'tough day'

Women’s Six Nations

Ireland 3 France 53

It says something of the territory Irish rugby needs to make up that a record 50-point Six Nations defeat to 14-woman France exhibited signs of progress from their Wales wipe-out.

Such was the gulf in class, experience, execution, and years of conditioning in comparison to France that any numerical disadvantage was rendered utterly irrelevant.

Head coach Greg McWilliams spoke of having to “feed the positive and starve the negative” post-match. It was an understandable position to take after a fixture that promised a hiding to nothing for a matchday squad that averaged eight caps each.

He linked this defeat to the hammerings Ireland got in the dim and distant past at the start of their journey to become Grand Slam champions in 2013.

Back then, those lessons were doled out away from the public eye, without live TV pictures, without 5,214 fans at Musgrave Park, and with only a few column inches dedicated to the post-mortems.

One hopes the national exposure now given to defeats like these should persuade the IRFU into providing all resources needed to regain the ground so carelessly lost.

“It’s tough for the players, I keep saying that, but their response has been something that’s really encouraging and uplifting to see,” said McWilliams.

“We want to see fight in this group at the moment and I understand that’s not what the Irish public want. They want us to be winning games.

“We had that before in 2011. We went on a journey. The difference now is that everyone is on this journey and they’ll see this team continue to get better.”

There was a moment, at 10-3, after loosehead prop Annaëlle Deshayes was red-carded for a high hit in the 21st minute and Dannah O’Brien kicked Ireland’s only points when the possibility of a real contest seemed alive.

It was brutally extinguished. France ran in three tries in nine minutes and the gap was 24 by half-time. Seven of their nine tries came after the sending-off.

The positives, before we deal with the glaring negative, were the Irish scrum having some measure of dominance, the composed playmaking of O’Brien on her first Six Nations start, the outsized influence of Deirbhile Nic a Bháird, some advances in maul defence, the general increase in physicality, and debuts for Emma Swords, Kathryn Buggy, and Clara Nielson.

The missed tackle stats provided the heaviest counterweight. Ireland were averaging close to a missed tackle every minute of the first half, despite having the ball 45% of the time. They had more missed tackles by the half-hour (26) than they did all day against Wales (25). The count was 33 to France’s five by half-time. In all, they had one missed tackle in every four attempts (43 out of 183).

“If you’re not folding around the corner and getting your spacing right, and you’re not getting square off the line, you’re chasing shadows a little bit,” said McWilliams.

“We did get high, we got a bit handsy in terms of how we were defending, and we’re just going to have to improve on that.”

In attack, Ireland’s best endeavours ended when they ran out of bodies to keep resourcing rucks against French poachers.

They have scored just eight points in two games, with a minus-76 scoring difference now weighing them down at the bottom of the table.

“We neutralised ourselves more than they did at times,” said Nic a Bháird. “Even though they were down to 14, we weren’t really thinking about that. We were just trying to retain possession and we didn’t do that very well.

“We didn’t turn our possession into points. We had a couple of opportunities inside their 22 that we didn’t capitalise on. Especially around that third, fourth phase we just seemed to lose numbers around the ruck.

“You just can’t do it. It’s not good enough. We’ve identified that and we’ll be looking to work on it in the next two weeks.”

Ireland started brightly with a couple of turnovers but once France got going forward, they ate up the ground with ease. The best summary of how the day would go came when captain Audrey Forlani and Charlotte Escudero charged over would-be tacklers as if they weren’t there in the build-up to Forlani’s opening try.

Pauline Bourdon even turned down a sure-fire hat-trick of tries before half-time when generously scrum-halving to Gabrielle Vernier by which time it was 27-3.

“You can’t deny the fight from the girls,” said captain Nichola Fryday. “The scoreline doesn’t reflect the heart and the want that is there.

“We asked the girls coming into the match to meet them up front physically and there’s a 100% improvement in that from last week.

“We’ll take the little positives but for us, it’s a tough day. It’s never a nice scoreline like that but we’ll regroup. We’ve a big away trip to Italy and we want to make a point there.”

Scorers for Ireland: Pen - D O’Brien.

Scorers for France: Tries - P Bourdon 2, G Vernier 2, A Forlani, C Bourjard, A Sochat, C Banet, C Escudero; Cons - M Bourgeois 2, J Tremouliere 2.

IRELAND: M Deely; A Doyle (L Delany 71), A Dalton, V Irwin (A McGann 51), N Behan; D O’Brien, M Scuffil-McCabe (E Swords 51); L Djougang (K Buggy 71), N Jones (C Nielson 76), C Haney (S McGrath 57); N Fryday (capt) (H O’Connor 71), S Monaghan; D Wall, G Moore (B Hogan 57), D Nic a Bháird.

Sin bin: M Deely (70-80).

FRANCE: M Bourgeois; C Banet, M Menager (M Dupouy 60), G Vernier, C Boujard; C Arbez (J Tremouliere 51), P Bourdon (A Chambon 58); A Deshaye, A Sochat (E Riffoneau 64), C Joyeux (A Khalfaoui 57); M Feleu, A Forlani (capt) (M Picut 65); A Berthoumieu (C Lindelauf 24), E Gros (G Hermet 51), C Escudero.

Red card: A Deshaye (21).

Referee: H Davidson (SRU).