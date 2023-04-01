McFarland salutes Leinster's 'ruthless' game management 

In awful conditions at the Aviva Stadium, Leinster controlled the game expertly to cruise past Ulster and into the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals. For Ulster boss Dan McFarland, their conquerers' game management was the most impressive aspect of the tie.

“We probably lacked a little bit of discipline that gave access. They were ruthless, particularly off the back of our scores which didn’t allow us to gain any momentum,” he explained.

In recent years the one criticism of Leinster has been their ability to deal with a power game. McFarland sees merit in the claim but pointed to Leinster’s intelligence as a worthy response.

“Look at the games they’ve lost over the past two calendar years. Lost to us twice, lost to La Rochelle twice. Lost to the Bulls in the semi-final. Those are the five games they played their big teams, the other three losses were two in South Africa and one against Cardiff when they didn’t play their frontline players. La Rochelle, power game. We have an aspect to our game that would include power and the Bulls definitely play a power game.

“But they are smart, aren’t they? How many lineout opportunities did we get? I mean to really go after them. One in the first half-time. Two in the second half, won a penalty and scored a try.”

That is what pleased Leo Cullen most. A well-managed tie thanks to a week of quality preparation. Even more notable given they did so without the likes of Garry Ringrose, Johnny Sexton, and Caelan Doris.

“The conditions were unbelievably tricky. Before the game starts you arrive and you’re like ‘Ooof’ and thinking does it even the contest out, the lottery element of those type of conditions? But I thought the guys prepped wise during the week in terms of the plan. I thought the forwards did a good job in terms of laying the platform for the team. That’s on the back of a good week’s work.”

Next up, his former club Leicester Tigers come to town. The Premiership champions secured a 16-6 victory over Edinburgh on Friday night to set up an Aviva Stadium showdown next Friday.

“Similar type of game, isn’t it? They will kick a fair bit off nine. Very organised in terms of their kick chase. They will try play that pressurized squeeze type of game," Cullen added.

“You see the way England played here a couple of weeks ago. That Steve Borthwick template. They are pretty big into their stats in terms of kicking and kicking metric stats. Wigglesworth is an ex-nine with Sarries, he understands what it takes to be successful. It is going to be a good challenge again.”

Those are the terms. A Grand Slam-backboned Leinster versus an England-derived Leicester. Saturday’s all-Irish affair was a sell out and with such a short turnaround, the province will be utilising every resource in a bid to attract a large attendance once again.

“Big thanks to everyone who turned out to be at the game today. Johnny Sexton is selling tickets now for the game next week to try and get a big crowd,” jested Cullen. “We are back next Friday and I know there is a lot going on this time of year but it would be amazing to get a big crowd next week.”