Sharks 50 Munster 35

Munster's Champions Cup campaign has come to a bitterly disappointing end after they were well beaten by Sharks in their round of 16 clash in Durban.

Despite scoring five tries themselves, some dreadful defending allowed the hosts to cross the whitewash on seven occasions.

Sharks led 17-14 at half-time but a terrible start to the half put the game beyond them.

More to follow