Rowntree gives Snyman the nod to start for Munster

Graham Rowntree is confident RG Snyman is fit and ready to start for Munster against the Sharks at Kings Park on Saturday after just two appearances off the bench in his comeback from a serious knee injury.

The South African lock goes head to head with team-mate Jean Kleyn against fellow Springbok World Cup winner Eben Etzebeth and former Munster man Gerbrandt Grobler in a fascinating second-row match-up in this Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 clash in Durban and head coach Rowntree is backing Snyman to rise to the occasion on his competition debut.

“I’m confident because I’ve seen the work he’s done,” Rowntree said. “There’s been a lot spoken about the way we’re training, the way we’re training will find you out if you’re not up to speed and he wasn’t originally but he’s got up to speed and he’s got a lot quicker, he’s got fitter. I’m confident in what I’m seeing in training.

“It’s special for him, being in South Africa against a few people he knows on the other team, in a World Cup year. It’s a big game for him and taking the emotion out of it, he’s functioning well, he’s calling the lineout and he’s fitted into how we’re trying to play the game.

“He’s important to the group, the aura around him is outstanding. The guys appreciate his wisdom, his knowledge, he’s in our leadership group and I’m delighted for him. I think it was only a matter of months ago where he wasn’t going well, he’d had a couple of setbacks but suddenly we’re here and he’s starting for us in a huge game.”

Rowntree has made five changes to the side beaten 38-26 by Glasgow at home in the URC last Saturday, with centre Antoine Frisch and hooker Niall Scannell returning from injury and Peter O’Mahony back at flanker after a post-Six Nations rest while there is a youthful half-back pairing with Craig Casey and Jack Crowley starting ahead of Conor Murray and Joey Carbery.

“It’s a competitive position, 10, as is nine, if I’m honest with you. It felt right for this game. You very much go week to week and what we’ve seen in training, what we saw last week, it feels the right way round to do it this week.

“As I said to the guys yesterday when I announced the team, finishing is important, it’s a skill getting the right mixture on the bench. You’ve got as important a job coming off the bench, which is big thing for us when we’re planning selection. Joey’s got a big job coming off the bench as does Conor Murray, to settle the team. That experience coming onto the field to settle things down in a white-hot battle, it’s important.

“So that was a consideration but we just feel the way things went last week and what we’re seeing in training, Jack was the right fit to start at 10 for us this week. He can play 10, he can play 12, he can play 15, Jack Crowley and he starts for us at 10 this week.”