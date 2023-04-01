Letter from Durban: Heat and humidity could be a defining factor in Durban 

There is a lot to like about the meeting of the Sharks and Munster but you know it is going to be a special occasion when the King of the Zulu Nation, never mind the heir of South African rugby royalty Siya Kolisi, have tickets for the match.

The signs were all in place for another landmark match in the illustrious history of the Heineken Champions Cup well before this Round of 16 knockout tie at Kings Park with crowds in excess of 25,000 expected to brave the heat and humidity forecast to coincide with the early afternoon kick-off.

South African clocks are an hour ahead of their Irish counterparts and there was a degree of surprise here in Durban on Friday when they learned of the appointed hour for this historic first knockout match south of the Equator.

Yet Sharks captain and Springbok hero Kolisi was already ahead of the curve earlier in the week when he faced the media and was asked what Munster could expect from today’s experience, on and off the pitch.

“Well I’m not going to dwell on what they’re going to get from us but I think it will be a great atmosphere and a lot of people will come out here.

"We’ve a Sharksfest happening with a lot of activities, and a concert, a lot of families and my son is actually bringing 60 of his friends and parents to the game.

“That’s what I love about the European Cup, it’s just a different environment to anything else and obviously the heat of Durban, obviously, at 1:30pm.”

Ah yes, the heat. The taxi driver ferrying your correspondent from King Shaka International Airport to his modest billet that none the less came with an awesome view of the Indian Ocean below as well as a warning not to feed the monkeys roaming the grounds, was aghast at a repeat of the lunchtime conditions he had experienced on Friday.

“Oh my god, they’re kicking off at 1:30 in the afternoon? Man, this humidity is worse than the altitude the other teams play at, with the warmth and moisture off the coast. It’s too hot.”

Whatever the weather, and the forecast is for overcast skies, 25C heat and 70 per cent-plus humidity at kick-off, the setting is a spectacular one that brought the memories flooding back for Munster head coach Graham Rowntree.

The former British & Irish Lions loosehead prop first visited Durban 30 years ago on an amateur tour with Leicester Tigers that was the players’ reward for another season of sacrifice at Welford Road. Whether facing a Natal Select XV at Kings Park was their idea of a reward back in 1993, Rowntree did not say but Tigers came away with a victory.

He was back with England the following year, making history as part of the first Test nation to tour post-Apartheid South Africa.

“We met Neslon Mandela, which was brilliant but that was some tour, a tough, tough tour and then 1995 I was here with England at the World Cup. I started against Italy here in Durban. I was second choice to Jason Leonard for a good chunk of the 1990s for the right reasons and seem to have come here a lot since but not since 2012 when I came as an England coach and we lost the first Test at Kings Park.”

Memories like those have stood the test of time and Rowntree sincerely hopes his current charges embrace such moments this afternoon.

“It’s a great country for a rugby purist, brilliant. They don’t do things by half, the stadiums are huge, vertical towering stands, I don’t know how they built them, imposing, cathedrals of rugby. And the lads have to feel this because it means you’ve made it.

“You come to places like this and play teams like this, you’ve made it and you’ve got to enjoy the memories.

“That’s what I miss about playing, coming to places like this, testing yourself against teams like this, in environments like this.” Never mind the heat, lads, just drink in the experience.