'The club is steeped in European history' - Rowntree poised for Munster's ultimate test 

Munster enter into a “cathedral of rugby” on Saturday afternoon, as Graham Rowntree described the Kings Park stadium where his team’s Heineken Champions Cup ambitions will be tested to the limits by the Sharks in this Round of 16 knockout clash (12:30 Irish time).

Far from shying away from the occasion that presents itself this lunchtime as the previously all-European competition stages its first of two knockout games on South African soil, the Munster head coach is relishing the opportunity in front of his players.

They enter into the unknown against a powerhouse Sharks side littered with the very best Springbok talent from Ox Nche and Bongi Mbonambi in the front row through the likes of Eben Etzebeth and captain Siya Kolisi further back in the forward pack to Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi in the backline.

Throw in the 25C heat that’s forecast and humidity at more than 70 per cent and it all adds up to quite the challenge.

Yet speaking at Munster’s team hotel in the Durban suburb of uMhlanga overlooking the Indian Ocean on Friday night, he told the Irish Examiner why it was both just another away game and a landmark occasion for the men in red.

“I wanted to come out late in the week, so the preparation, it’s a big away game, ‘we’re going to be away a bit longer than we normally are, lads’ but you still can’t hide the magnitude of the stadium and the occasion,” Rowntree said.

“It’s the European Cup, we’re playing the Sharks in Durban, how many teams are doing that?

“It’s a great for a rugby purist, brilliant. They don’t do things by half, the stadiums are huge, vertical towering stands, I don’t know how they built them, imposing, cathedrals of rugby.

"And the lads have to feel this because it means you’ve made it.

“You come to places like this and play teams like this, you’ve made it and you’ve got to enjoy the memories.

“That’s what I miss about playing, coming to places like this, testing yourself against teams like this, environments like this.

“Without building it up too much with the lads, you have to prepare like another big away game although you can’t hide that we’re a longer time away from home, but enjoy, enjoy, it’s special.

“They’re going to be nervous. Nerves is good, it’s your body telling you ‘I’m ready’. Enjoy it, embrace it, the pressure is on them as well. They’re going to have to deal with our game when we get our game going, our controllables, they’re going to have to deal with us.”

Rowntree referenced the doubts he has heard in his side’s ability to regather the impressive momentum they had created over the last four months of his first campaign since succeeding Johann van Graan.

They are doubts that have surfaced since last Saturday’s Thomond Park defeat to BKT URC rivals Glasgow Warriors which saw the Scots clinically expose an under-par Munster side and open up a 28-0 lead by half-time before winning 38-26.

In the immediate aftermath of that defeat, which makes securing a home URC quarter-final in May a longshot now with two rounds to play before the play-offs, the head coach described this next game as “defining moment” for his team and asked last night to explain further what he meant by that remark, he said: “Getting back on the horse.

“We got punched on the nose last Saturday so getting back on the horse for a big challenge away from home. That will define how we are as a group after what happened last week.

“This was always going to be a challenging game, coming down here, but after last week, boom, back on the horse. I said to the lads afterwards, ‘that’s not going to derail us, that game. We’re going to take our learnings and move on and look forward to this week’. It’s a big game.

“It’s exciting. You can forget what we do as a job. It’s hard work. Playing, coaching, it’s hard work but we’re bloody lucky to be doing what we’re doing.

“I keep telling the lads, they’ll only realise this when they finish playing. Coming here, the experience they’ll have, they’re monumental occasions and we’re lucky to be involved in what we’re doing.”

If that performance against Glasgow was “not us” as Rowntree put it last Saturday night, Saturday’s must be shot through with Munster red if they are to reach next weekend’s quarter-finals, away to either Toulouse or the Bulls, who meet tomorrow in the French city. He acknowledged that and once again cited the away pool game in Toulouse at the end of January, narrowly lost 20-16, as evidence of his side’s ability to live with the big guns of this competition.

“Toulouse away. Coulda, shoulda, woulda. Could have won that game, should have won that game. If our first 20 minutes had gone better we probably would have won that game. There’s certainly not many teams that have challenged Toulouse like we did that day at their gaff. So we’ll see where we’re at.

“You find out about people and find out about ourselves as coaches, as we did last week, 28-0 at half-time, it’s a sobering experience. You find out about the group.

“You want to play these games. You want to play these massive Champions Cup games. The club is steeped in European history and we measure ourselves in European games and this is a huge one. Away from home, first ever knockout game on South African soil in Europe.

“And everyone’s asking us, have we still got it after last week? Yeah, it’s all teed up for us.”

CELL C SHARKS: B Chamberlain: W Kok, L Am, R Janse van Rensburg, M Mapimpi; C Bosch, J Hendrikse; O Nché, B Mbonambi, T du Toit; E Etzebeth, G Grobler; S Kolisi - captain, V Tshituka, S Notshe.

Replacements: K van Vuuren, N Mchunu, C Sadie, E van Heerden, P Buthelezi, G Williams, B Tapuai, T Abrahams.

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, S Daly; J Crowley, C Casey; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, R Salanoa; J Kleyn, RG Snyman; P O’Mahony – captain, J Hodnett, G Coombes.

Replacements: D Barron, J Wycherley, S Archer, F Wycherley, J Hodnett, C Murray, J Carbery, A Kendellen.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)