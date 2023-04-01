Ulster know they can't afford to take foot off the gas against Leinster

Ulster’s return to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday resurrects memories of their most recent visits to D4, back in December, when their start to a season that had so swelled expectations seemed to implode in the space of a traumatic few weeks.

Leading a 14-man Leinster by 19 points approaching half-time at the RDS, Dan McFarland’s side somehow lost by nine and it was to be the trigger for a slump of epic proportions that hit its nadir at half-time of their ‘home’ tie against La Rochelle at the Aviva.

It was hard to see a rebound during that interval for a team that, over the course of their previous four halves of rugby, had scored just seven points and conceded 103 but defeating Sale Sharks in Belfast in late January turned the tide.

It also qualified them for this weekend’s first knockout stage despite the fact it was their one and only win in four attempts in the lamentable pool stages of this tarnished competition. After a run of five defeats in seven they are now on five wins from their last six.

“We had a good Six Nations period, we pushed areas of our game during that time and won against the Vodacom Bulls, who beat Leinster in the (URC) semi- final last year,” said McFarland. “On Saturday we came through a very physical encounter.”

Ten of the side that started that most recent win do so again here and that is reflective of the cohesion that Ulster have been able to display in selection during a Six Nations where relatively few of their men played an active part.

Only four of their squad managed game time in the Grand Slam journey and for Kieran Treadwell that amounted to a few snatched minutes at the end of the England game in round five. Should any of this matter? Hard to tell.

It is, undeniably, a very different backdrop to their opponents who have made 13 changes to the side that drew with the Stormers in another pulsating league game last Friday. Leinster, by the by, have 14 on duty who wore green in recent months.

“The challenge is what it is,” said McFarland this week. “We approach it so that it is on us to put in the best performance we can, be physical and make every moment a contest, and the chips will fall where they fall.

“Leinster’s heartbeat is their gainline or quick ball so if you feed them that, or if they can impose that, you will struggle in the game. We managed to be able to slow it down in past games, they are going to score tries against you or anybody, so you have to score too.

“We can influence the game in how we play. We need to get it right.”

McFarland is right in that. Ulster have invariably found a way of troubling Leinster on pretty much any occasion the pair have met but that madcap turnaround in the RDS four months ago is typical of how they haven’t been able to put enough together.

Their win against the Bulls last time out threw up the same narrative with Ulster trailing at the break and assistant coach Dan Soper describing a half-time scene afterwards where stern words were needed from the team leaders.

“We have to play consistently well against these teams,” Treadwell has warned. “If you let up for a second that’s when the floodgates open.”

McFarland called this the biggest challenge in club rugby. Ulster know the road, now to see if they can complete the journey.