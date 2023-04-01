Nichola Fryday: Dannah O'Brien can bring her own flair to French battle 

Ireland captain Nichola Fryday has backed teenage out-half Dannah O’Brien to face down Les Bleus with some French-style rugby of her own.

The Carlow 19-year-old has been handed her first Six Nations start in only her fourth cap as Ireland face the daunting task of getting their campaign back on track against France at Musgrave Park.

She will be leading a backline in which six of the seven starters have no more than five caps although her individual battle is against a similarly inexperienced French 10 in Carla Arbez, making just her second international appearance.

“Dannah is a really skillful player. She showed last week what she can bring off the bench,” said Fryday after the captain’s run in Cork.

“She has a good kicking game and a bit like the French, that ‘jouez’ (heads-up) style of playing.

“It’s about her going out and enjoying it and playing her style of rugby because that’s why she’s been selected.

“It’s her first Six Nations start but what a good game to get it in, against the French, to go out and show what you are as a player. I think she’ll relish it.

“It’s just about giving her that confidence to go out and not play within herself, to go out and show what she’s here for, and we’ll make sure that she does that.”

France have selected a debutante full-back in Morgane Bourgeois but their backline still outnumbers the Irish in experience terms by 197 caps to 32, with Sale Sharks’ Vicky Irwin joining O’Brien in a new-look 10-12 partnership.

“Vicky’s been playing really well in the Premier 15s all year and she deserves her shot to get out there on the pitch and show the physical and abrasive player she is. No doubt she’ll bring that tomorrow,” said Fryday, who will make her 31st Ireland appearance on Saturday.

The Irish pack hasn’t quite the same experience deficit, although their front-row replacements are either set to make their debuts (Clara Nielson and Kathryn Buggy) or just made their debut last week (Sadhbh McGrath).

Those forwards will equally feel they have a point to prove after being dominated by the Welsh pack in their opening 31-5 defeat, in which Fryday scored Ireland’s only points.

“We were a bit bruised from that Wales match. We didn’t show up front how strong and dynamic our forwards are and we want to show that this week. It’s definitely an area we’re focusing on.

“We weren’t aggressive enough. We didn’t show our power and our dominance in defence or attack.

“We want to come out here firing and have intent in our carries and intent in our tackles.

“If we’re soaking tackles like we were last week against Wales, it’s going to be a long day against the French. It’s about meeting them up front and making sure we bring a big battle to them.” They will be cheered on by a home crowd that could exceed the 5,039 who attended last year’s Cork clash against Italy.

“Last year, they were huge in helping us get that win,” said Fryday.

“It was electric here and it’s been like that for the men’s under-20s as well so we’ve no doubt they’ll come out in their thousands tomorrow and hopefully just get behind us.

“We want to give them a good game to support so that’s what we’re focusing on.”