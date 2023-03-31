Leinster and Ulster name sides for Champions Cup clash

Leinster and Ulster have both named their teams ahead of Saturday's eagerly awaited interprovincial Champions Cup round of 16 clash at the Aviva Stadium (KO: 5:30pm – live on RTÉ 2, BT Sport 4 and RTÉ Radio).

James Ryan will captain Leinster in the absence of Johnny Sexton and is one of 14 players who featured in Ireland's successful Six Nations campaign returning to the squad.

Hugo Keenan and James Lowe, fresh from being named on the Six Nations Team of the Championship are named in the back three alongside Jordan Larmour.

Robbie Henshaw and Jimmy O'Brien will form the centre partnership for the first time while Ross Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park are at half back.

Tadhg Furlong is set to make his first Champions Cup start of an injury-plague campaign. He is joined in the front row by Andrew Porter and Dan Sheehan.

Ryan will pack down alongside Ross Molony, who is one of only two players, along with Larmour, retained from last weekend's draw with Stormers.

Caelan Doris is ruled out so Ross Baird is named in the back row along with Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan.

Hooker John McKee is set to make his European debut off the bench.

Ulster, meanwhile, also welcome back their international contingent following the conclusion of the Six Nations.

Lock Alan O’Connor captains the side in the absence of the injured Iain Henderson and will be joined in the second row by Grand Slam-winner Kieran Treadwell.

Dave McCann starts at blindside flanker and is joined in the back row by the experienced pairing of Ireland international Nick Timoney and World Cup winning Springbok Duane Vermeulen.

Packing down in the front row are returning internationals Rory Sutherland, hooker Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole. Herring is fresh from scoring a try for Ireland in the Grand Slam winning victory over England in the Six Nations, and Tom O’Toole will be brimming with confidence after an impressive tournament for Ireland.

Behind the pack, the in-form Nathan Doak keeps the number 9 jersey with Billy Burns returning alongside at fly half.

Another Ireland international returns in the form of Stuart McCloskey, who lines out at inside centre, with James Hume retaining his place in the side from last weekend’s win over Bulls.

The back three remains unchanged from last week’s match, with Jacob Stockdale, Rob Baloucoune and Mike Lowry completing the 15.

Ulster Head Coach, Dan McFarland, is feeling confident with his squad heading into the fixture, but is all too aware of the threats that Leinster will pose to his side:

“We have the ability to win games against Leinster, but we are also aware that if we’re not playing to the peak of our ability, it’s going to be tough going. We are very motivated about the opportunity that lies ahead of us on Saturday.”

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Jimmy O’Brien, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Ross Molony, James Ryan (C), Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: John McKee, Cian Healy, Michael Ala’alatoa, Jason Jenkins, Scott Penny, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Ciarán Frawley.

Ulster: Michael Lowry; Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns, Nathan Doak; Rory Sutherland, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole; Alan O’Connor (C), Kieran Treadwell; Dave McCann, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Eric O’Sullivan, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Harry Sheridan, Marcus Rea, John Cooney, Stewart Moore, Ben Moxham.