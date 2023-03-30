Felix Jones to depart Springboks setup after World Cup to join England coaching ticket

The former Munster man was part of World Cup-winning 2019 coaching team.
EXIT DOOR: Springbok coach Felix Jones. Pic: ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

Thu, 30 Mar, 2023 - 14:35
Shane Donovan

Felix Jones is to depart the Springbok coaching setup upon conclusion of the World Cup later this year in order to take up a role with England.

Jones will finish working as an assistant under head coach, Jacques Nienaber and director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus to take up a role under newly-installed England boss Steve Borthwick.

Former Munster and Ireland full-back Jones cited his young family as the reason for the switch closer to home. 

Jones spent over four years on the Springbok coaching ticket, having worked with both Erasmus and Nienaber during their previous stint in charge of Munster.

The Dublin native stated that his stint with the Boks will always rank among the pinnacles of his professional career, having so far helped the team win a test series against the British & Irish Lions and the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

“Coaching the Springboks is one of the biggest privileges in rugby and I intend to do everything I can to ensure the team is successful until the day my contract comes to its natural end,” said Jones.

“The last four years has been an incredible journey for me and my family, both professionally and personally, I am indebted to so many people at the Springboks and in South Africa for that.

“My commitment to the Springboks until the end of the Rugby World Cup is unquestionable, and Rassie, Jacques (Nienaber – Springbok head coach) and the entire Springbok team know that.

“The next five months are going to be exciting and demanding, and I’m looking forward to preparing for the World Cup with this coaching team.”

Director of rugby, Erasmus added: “It’s a big loss for the Springboks to lose a coach of Felix’ calibre.

“While we are saddened by the decision, we know how difficult it was for him to make that call and we fully understand the reasons. 

"He’s been an asset to the Springboks in the last few years and the way he has evolved in his role and willingly took on additional responsibilities to ensure that the team functioned as optimally as possible in his areas of expertise, has been admirable.

“We know Felix will remain fully committed to the Springboks’ cause and give everything as we attempt to defend our Rugby World Cup title in France, and hopefully we can make it a special and memorable send-off for him later this year.” 

<p>IN FROM THE START: Dannah O'Brien of Ireland is tackled by Kerin Lake of Wales during the TikTok Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Wales and Ireland at Cardiff Arms Park in Cardiff, Wales. Pic: Mark Lewis/Sportsfile</p>

Ireland head coach McWilliams makes five changes for France test

