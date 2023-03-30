Watch: Ronan O'Gara gives ballboy in-game tackling lesson during Top 14 fixture

Getting a one-to-one tackling lesson from one of rugby's best-ever? Pretty damn good, you would think.
NICE MOMENT: La Rochelle Head Coach Ronan O'Gara. Pic:  ©INPHO/James Crombie

Thu, 30 Mar, 2023 - 10:26

Getting the chance to be a ballboy at top sporting events is a dream come true for sports-mad youngsters. Getting to see their heroes up close and personal is a luxury many don't get too often. 

What about getting a one-to-one tackling lesson from one of rugby's best-ever? Pretty damn good, you would think. 

That's exactly what one ballboy got from La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara over the weekend. The former Munster man found some time in-game during their win over Bordeaux-Begles to show one of the youngsters the perfect tackle technique. 

The young ballboy seemed very pleased with the quick lesson, as he smiled glowingly up at the La Rochelle boss, all while taking in every ounce of information being dished out.

O'Gara's side secured a vital 30-point win over their rivals that brings his sides winning run to four games, having dispatched of Catres, Brive and Pay prior to the weekend clash with Bordeaux-Begles.

