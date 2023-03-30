Kolisi and Sharks, à la Munster, hoping to bounce back from URC failings

It will not just be Munster looking to erase their most recent performance from the memory banks in Durban this Saturday, Siya Kolisi feels exactly the same way about his Sharks’ less than stellar launchpad into their knockout clash with Graham Rowntree’s men.

Both sides have flown south from Europe this week in search of solutions for their respective BKT URC losses last weekend as they look to rebound in the Heineken Champions Cup knockout rounds.

For Munster, whose squad arrived in South Africa late Wednesday afternoon ahead of the showdown in Kings Park, it will be to atone for a passive and error-strewn opening 40 minutes at home to Glasgow Warriors who gleefully took advantage and opened up a 28-0 half-time lead at Thomond Park before winning 38-26.

There have been similar questions asked in the Sharks camp following their 32-20 defeat at Scarlets, when the return of the franchise’s marquee Springbok players including national and club captain Kolisi brought disruption rather than cohesion to their ranks.

“You could see we didn’t play together as a unit,” the Springbok back-rower said.

“Players had individual big moments but as a team yeah, we were a little rusty. We were really disappointed in ourselves. It was just one of those games where you just make peace with it. We didn’t work hard enough or take the opportunities weren’t created.

"This is a different competition and we come with a different mindset and a different attitude. We need to put in a much better performance this week against Munster.”

In dismissing both last weekend’s games as reference points for the contest to come, Kolisi also outlined why the Champions Cup has been such an enduring spectacle for European clubs and their supporters, none more so than Munster.

It may be the South Africans’ first season in a competition Kolisi described as on a par with football’s Champions League but the Sharks have already laid down a marker in beating Bordeaux-Begles in their opening away fixture and his words on Wednesday emphasised why the newcomers are threatening to gatecrash the Euro party.

“I think it’s been good, it’s really different,” Kolisi said of the Champions Cup.

“The history of it is so huge and I understand there are one or two people who think it’s just weird that it’s called the European Cup and there’s South African teams coming in but we really don’t care about that.

“We want to come in and show who we are and bring who we are as a South African team that can bring value and a different way of playing the game. We’ve really enjoyed it as a group and we’re fortunate to have a couple of coaches who have been part of the European Cup and have told us how big it is, how in Europe it’s such a huge thing that guys are totally into it.

“They play in jerseys that are completely different, the whole kit, to get a different mindset and the music itself is really special. For us we’d look at it like it’s the Champions League in soccer so it’s really an amazing tournament and we’re so grateful to be part of it.”

The aim of course is to be a part of it beyond this weekend with the winner of Saturday’s Round of 16 tie having to travel to the victors of the Toulouse-Bulls contest seven days later.

Though the Sharks have home advantage and all that entails with temperatures in Durban set to tip 25C this weekend, Kolisi knows Munster are three places and seven points above his side in the URC and can be a side transformed in the Champions Cup.

“They are a good side, they attack very well. They hold onto the ball longer than most teams in the competition.

"They are very good on the break in attack and defence. There is so much we have to look out for in this weekend. The biggest thing for us is to make sure we get ourselves up for the game and make sure that we are awake.

"Yeah they are a great team, they can do anything. They play really well together because they know what they are about.”