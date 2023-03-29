Antoine Dupont named Player of the Six Nations ahead of Irish trio

France's Antoine Dupont has been named as Six Nations Player of the Championship for a third time.

He polled 26 per cent of the 138,000 fans who voted to beat off competition from Ireland trio Caelan Doris, Mack Hansen, and Hugo Keenan as well as French teammates Thomas Ramos and Damian Penaud.

Dupont is just the second player to win the prestigious title for a third time having previously won it in 2020 and 2022. Ireland legend Brian O'Driscoll achieved the feat in 2006, 2007, and 2009.

Ireland have had ten players selected in the Six Nations Team of the Championship but Hansen's is the shock exclusion.

Keenan and Penaud are joined by James Lowe in the back three while Scotland's exciting centre partnership of Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones are picked in midfield.

Dupont is partnered at half back by Johnny Sexton while seven of the eight forwards are from Grand Slam winning Ireland, the exception being France's Thibaud Flament.

Doris is joined in the back row by Josh van der Flier and Peter O'Mahony while James Ryan joins Flament in the second row.

The front row is made up of Finlay Bealham, Dan Sheahan, and Andrew Porter.

Six Nations Team of the Tournament

15 Hugo Keenan (Ireland); 14 Damian Penaud (France), 13 Huw Jones (Scotland), 12 Sione Tuipulotu (Scotland), 11 James Lowe (Ireland); 10 Johnny Sexton (Ireland), 9 Antoine Dupont (France); 1 Andrew Porter (Ireland), 2 Dan Sheehan (Ireland), 3 Finlay Bealham (Ireland); 4 Thibaud Flament (France), 5 James Ryan (Ireland); 6 Peter O’Mahony (Ireland), 7 Josh van der Flier (Ireland), 8 Caelan Doris (Ireland).