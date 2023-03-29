New Zealand winger Sevu Reece ruled out of World Cup

New Zealand winger Sevu Reece has been ruled out of this year's World Cup after suffering a knee injury.
Reece suffered a significant knee injury during the Crusaders Super Rugby win over the Blues earlier this month and it has now been confirmed that he has ruptured his ACL.
It means the explosive wing, who has played 23 tests for New Zealand and scored 15 tries, will be sidelined for the rest of 2023.
Crusaders boss Scott Robertson said they 'really feel for him'.
"Sevu injured his knee and has had scans which have confirmed an ACL rupture and now he will undergo surgery to repair this," the Crusaders said in an injury update on Wednesday.
"Unfortunately, this rules Sevu out of rugby for the rest of 2023."
"It's a hard one, for him and the whole club because he is so important to us.
"Really feel for him. He's been incredible for us. A lot of hard work will get him back to where he was beforehand, a world-class wing."