Munster 'more determined and hardened' ahead of South African sojourn 

Beaten, a little battered but certainly unbowed, Munster departed for Durban more determined and hardened by their chastening home defeat to Glasgow last Saturday.

Graham Rowntree’s squad will touch down by the Indian Ocean late on Wednesday afternoon with their head coach acknowledging they will need to produce their best performance of the season this Saturday if they are to defeat the Sharks at their Kings Park stronghold and progress to the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final.

And while Rowntree invoked Munster’s pool finale at Toulouse, a narrow 20-16 defeat at a raucous Stade Ernest-Wallon in January as the reference point for this Round of 16 clash with a powerhouse Sharks side stacked with Springboks throughout their ranks, it will be the lessons he hopes have been learned from their most recent outing at the weekend when the Reds slumped to a 28-0 half-time deficit at home to Glasgow Warriors.

That Munster recovered with four second-half tries before eventually losing 38-26 to their BKT URC play-off rivals has given hope to the coaching staff that the momentum gathered in the previous four months as new training methods, systems and a more expansive gameplan have bedded in will not be undone by one poor half’s play.

The head coach has also been cheered by a frank and open review with the squad of the performance against Glasgow as well as the training that has followed at the High Performance Centre in Limerick ahead of last night’s departure.

“Half-time (last Saturday) was just some very simple messages, clarity, belief in what we’ve done,” Rowntree said on Tueday. “We don’t suddenly become a rubbish team. We can score tries.

“No, at best it was a good learning experience for us, how little errors get away and it can escalate, but we go over to South Africa now even more determined, even more hardened, I feel from what I have seen today in particular.

“We have to learn from it. The guys were very honest yesterday, we had a very honest review… the pictures and the video are undeniable. No, I would say it will only help us in the long run. It has to.”

Former forwards coach Rowntree admitted he and his assistants Mike Prendergast, Denis Leamy and Andi Kyriacou had not foreseen such a setback as last Saturday when they first assembled as a coaching collective last summer and mapped out the way Munster should evolve and its players develop.

“It wasn’t in my plan going forward. It wasn’t in my plan Saturday morning, if I’m honest with you, or last season.

“We didn’t see it coming and occasions like that, you’ve got to deal with it well because we didn’t see it coming either and we were a bit rocked by it at half-time but we even things up, got back on an even-keel at half-time, and got our game going.

“We said it at half-time, we can score tries, we just have to make life less easy for Glasgow and keep hold of the ball when we get near their try-line. But no, it wasn’t in the plan.”

He did agree that it would serve as a wake-up call to the players, however.

“Yeah, you get a few things wrong, a couple of individual errors and the ball just speeds up, a team like that and the way they were moving the ball and the confidence they got.

“A couple of people got a couple of their roles wrong and things can quickly get away from you. And that’s happened. But let me say, I thought they were very good, they were very good.”

So were Toulouse two months ago in front of their own vociferous supporters on an atmospheric afternoon in the Pink City. Antoine Dupont’s men had raced into a 11-0 first-quarter lead before Munster regrouped and led 16-14 heading into the final quarter, only for full-back Melvyn Jaminet to kick two game-winning penalties.

Rowntree liked this Saturday’s challenge posed by the Sharks as similar to the one they had faced that day and agreed his team would have to step up their performance again to season-best levels.

“I’d say so. Yes, I’d say so. I mean, that was a real challenge, that was like a Test match that game away in Toulouse. Could’ve, should’ve won it.

“So, it’s going to need a similar performance or a better performance this week. That’s what we are aiming for.

“In what ways? Get our game going, look after the ball closer to their line, be better in the collisions than we were last week and respect their power game.

“As I keep saying, you play these big packs, I don’t want to be defending mauls all day. It takes it out of you, so our scrum and our maul has got to be spot on, as I thought it was in Toulouse in January over there. So, all those aspects, we have to respect.”

MUNSTER TRAVELLING SQUAD

Forwards: D Kilcoyne, J Wycherley; D Barron, S Buckley, N Scannell; S Archer, K Knox, R Salanoa; J Kleyn, RG Snyman, F Wycherley; G Coombes, J Hodnett, A Kendellen, J O’Donoghue, P O’Mahony.

Backs: C Casey, C Murray, P Patterson; J Carbery, J Crowley, B Healy; M Fekitoa, A Frisch; S Daly, M Haley, C Nash, S Zebo.