Rowntree has backed his players to bounce back from a poor performance at home to Glasgow at the Sharks this Saturday after declaring his side have not become rubbish overnight
Graham Rowntree confident Munster can bounce back from Glasgow loss

TOUGH TASK: RG Snyman, third left, during a Munster Rugby squad training session at Thomond Park in Limerick. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Tue, 28 Mar, 2023 - 17:19
Simon Lewis

Graham Rowntree has backed his Munster players to bounce back from a poor performance at home to Glasgow at the Sharks this Saturday after declaring his side have not become rubbish overnight.

Munster depart Dublin for Durban, South Africa, on Tuesday night for the 20-hour journey via Dubai ahead of Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 clash with a powerhouse Sharks side packed with World Cup-winning Springbok talent led by captain Siya Kolisi.

The knockout clash at Kings Park comes off the back of 38-26 BKT URC defeat to Glasgow Warriors in Limerick that saw perhaps the worst 40-minute performance of Rowntree’s first season as head coach as Munster conceded four tries and trailed 28-0 at the interval.

Rowntree said the coaching staff had conducted “a long, very honest review” into the performance on Monday and despite the long-haul journey south he expected his team to resume normal service with their expansive brand of rugby on a hard pitch in late summer by the Indian Ocean this weekend.

“We're an honest bunch of lads here and we looked at individual errors, system errors, and we talked about it, because it can't happen again,” Rowntree said.

“We're certainly looking to play rugby. We don't suddenly become a rubbish team overnight, although half-time didn't feel like that on Saturday. We don't suddenly become rubbish, and as I said on Saturday we can score tries, but we can't give ourselves a mountain to climb, like we did.” 

Munster also named a 28-player travelling squad ahead of their trip with captain Peter O’Mahony and scrum-half Conor Murray back from their post-Grand Slam break and both centre Antoine Frisch and hooker Niall Scannell having recovered from recent injuries.

Frisch missed the Glasgow game with a low-grade leg injury while Scannell injured his shoulder in the previous URC game at home to Scarlets three weeks earlier.

Ronwtree selected both in the travelling party and also praised the input and impact of O’Mahony and Murray following their roles in Ireland’s Six Nations title success.

Asked what the experienced Test duo had brought to Munster this week, the head coach replied: “Everything… leadership and performance. Just having them around the group.

“Pete wasn’t involved at the weekend but just having him around yesterday and navigating our way through the review was very helpful.

“He’s seen a few reviews and few performances like that before so having people like him around and Conor Murray was calming for the group.” 

MUNSTER TRAVELLING SQUAD 

Forwards: Dave Kilcoyne, Josh Wycherley; Diarmuid Barron, Scott Buckley, Niall Scannell; Stephen Archer, Keynan Knox, Roman Salanoa; Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Fineen Wycherley; Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony.

Backs: Craig Casey, Conor Murray, Paddy Patterson; Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley, Ben Healy; Malakai Fekitoa, Antoine Frisch; Shane Daly, Mike Haley, Calvin Nash, Simon Zebo.

<p>PROVEN HIS FITNESS: Antoine Frisch, left, and Gavin Coombes during a Munster Rugby squad training session at Thomond Park in Limerick. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile</p>

