John Muldoon coming back to Connacht 

Connacht Rugby's former captain John Muldoon returns to his home province joining the Professional coaching team on a two year deal. Muldoon will be responsible for the lineout and maul, working in conjunction with Colm Tucker who will still be in charge of the scrum and breakdown.

Muldoon is the most capped player for Connacht with 327 appearances to his name over his 15 year career. He captained the side to their historic PRO12 Championship title in 2016.

Since retiring in 2018, Muldoon joined former head coach in Bristol Bears where he has gained extensive coaching experience over the last five years. He was appointed as defence coach initially and then took responsibility for the forwards. He helped the Bears to win the Challenge Cup in 2020 and then to first place finish in the 2020/21 Gallagher Premiership League table.

"John Muldoon needs no introduction" said Head Coach Pete Wilkins "but it's worth stressing that first and foremost he's an excellent coach, who has clearly made a huge contribution in his five years at Bristol".

"I worked with John during his last season at Connacht - and my first - and it was clear at that stage he had all the attributes to become a top-class coach. It's been great to see that early potential realised over the last few seasons and I look forward to him bringing that experience back to Connacht Rugby.

"Secondly, very few people understand the culture and values of Connacht Rugby like John does. He’s experienced first-hand all the highs and lows, and has a connection with this place that cannot be overstated. That passion and knowledge will be a benefit to all of us, and I know everyone who has an interest in Connacht Rugby will be delighted to see him back in the West.”

John Muldoon is excited to be coming back to his home province “I’m very excited to be coming back to Connacht Rugby. It’s hard to believe it’s been 5 years and I’m really looking forward to moving back to Galway and getting to work with the boys.

"There’s some familiar faces but a lot of new ones too, since my time there. In that regard I am excited by the blend of young talent coming through within the squad, coupled with the quality and experience of some of the more experienced guys. Dewald’s done an exceptional job the last two years and I want to build on that over the coming seasons.

"I’ve obviously been watching Connacht from afar and its clear the team have been building momentum throughout the season. From speaking to Pete these last couple of weeks I’m excited about his vision for where he hopes to take the team and I am delighted to be able to play my part on that journey and deliver on the level of ambition that everyone with an interest or involvement in Connacht Rugby is striving to achieve.”