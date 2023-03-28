Curtain all but drawn on Johnny Sexton's Leinster career

Leinster aren’t officially wiping Johnny Sexton’s name from the roster just yet but Monday’s confirmation that their veteran out-half is “likely” to miss the rest of the season all but draws the curtain on a club career that began with eight minutes off the bench against Border Reivers in January of 2006.

The first point in all this is the blow it will be for a player who has spoken repeatedly about the bid to add a fifth star to the club’s shirt. His looming retirement means that his time in blue is all but over but there is still a World Cup tilt to make before he slips officially into the ranks of the ex-player.

If it comes to pass that the 37-year old doesn’t play a game between the Grand Slam clincher against England and the opening World Cup warm-up against Italy then he will put in a stretch of four-and-a-half months without a game of rugby. That’s a long time regardless of age but the question, in an Ireland context, is if it matters.

Robin McBryde played in the 2003 World Cup with Wales and worked at three more with his native country as an assistant coach to Warren Gatland. He knows what comes with that: the brief summer holidays for the players, the rigorous pre-season and the manner in which all this levels the playing field before a ball is kicked.

He knows that any lay-off now won’t matter a lick come late-summer.

“I don't think so because you've got your World Cup warm-up matches, everybody's in camp, everybody's encouraged to have a break at the end of the season,” said the Leinster forwards coach on Monday. “In many ways, it could benefit Johnny that he's fresh, fit, and ready to go.

“Someone of his experience doesn't need game time, he'll get that in training. He's the utmost professional in terms of looking after his own game with the amount of kicking he does, his attention to detail, and I'm sure he'll get enough reps and he'll be back before you know it.”

He feels for him, of course he does. McBryde knows the remaining games would have been ticked off in Sexton’s head as the season counted down to May. That’s only natural. He knows too, though, that this is sport and life. And Sexton will see it this way too. The rough comes with the smooth.

It would be easy for Leinster to wrap this into a ‘do it for Johnny’ thing but McBryde doesn’t deal in public platitudes and he is of the opinion that the rest of Leinster’s players have more than enough motivation to feed the fire as they face into this weekend’s Champions Cup round of 16 tie against Ulster in Dublin.

As for the nuts and bolts, this is not new territory for Leinster. Ross Byrne has deputised for the Ireland captain umpteen times across plenty of campaigns. Some of those have come in major semi-finals and finals and his younger brother Harry has, after his own injury issues, started to stack up the appearances at out-half in recent months too.

Having Sexton would clearly be preferable but the locker isn’t bare.

“Ross and Harry have been performing well during the Six Nations,” said McBryde. “You've got Sam (Prendergast), who has been with the U20s as well. There's depth there and it's great to see these boys being given an opportunity and taking it.”

Sexton aside, Leinster are playing the waiting game with regard to another trio of key men with Garry Ringrose, Caelan Doris and Hugo Keenan all going through the various return-to-play protocols after picking up head injuries on Ireland duties earlier this month.

Ronan Kelleher is definitely out with his shoulder problem. So are Jamie Osborne (knee), Joe McCarthy (ankle) and Charlie Ngatai (hamstring) but the rest of the Six Nations contingent is back and fully tuned in having returned to the building last Wednesday.

McBryde joked that the Ireland players weren’t exactly full bore last week, so soon after their Grand Slam heroics and well-earned celebrations, but there is a stone cold understanding that nothing less than their best can be brought to the table this Saturday.

“In a derby, the form books go out the window. It's all on the day. Stuart (Lancaster) made the point today - it's knockout rugby, it's not a league game. You don't get a second chance at it. It's a one-off game, a standalone, so it's going to be a huge test for us, definitely."