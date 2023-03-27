Greg McWilliams: 'We have got to show our fight, we have to put that into action and I truly believe in our players'

Wales 31

Ireland 5

Ireland’s Women may have been exposed by Wales at the weekend, but their problems need to be solved on the training pitch rather than in committee rooms.

That was the verdict of coach Greg McWilliams and captain Nichola Fryday, who refused to blame the absence of a squad of Sevens players heading for Hong Kong today, the loss of experienced players or the divide between those playing in England and Ireland.

There was also a changing of the guard which meant captain Nichola Fryday was the most capped Irish player with 29, and one of only 10 in the 23 woman squad with a double figure number of caps. Wales had 16 in double figures, with 10 having more caps than Fryday.

In two years Ireland have gone from winning 45-0 in Cardiff, to a narrow defeat at home last year, to this contest which saw Wales take a 31-0 lead after 45 minutes before a spirited Irish display in the last half hour.

Fryday, one of those playing in England for Exeter, scored a consolation try in that period and she too is focussing on a tough training week ahead of facing world number three ranked side France.

“We have no time to dwell on this, we have to take the learnings, pick ourselves up and come down to Cork fighting,” said Fryday.

“Wales have shown what time together can do, they went to a World Cup and you can see there is a real cohesiveness amongst their squad, they have a clear identity of what they want to do and how to do it.

“As we get more time that is what we will be able to build upon as well. We are starting off and they are a bit ahead, but I hope we will catch up and the Women’s Six Nations will start to become a really tight competition in the next few years.

“Our second-half performance was a lot stronger and there are a lot of positives to take from it, because there was real fight out there from the girls and I am really proud of that.

“I hope it will be rocking in Cork. We had a huge crowd there last year, so we hope we can get the crowd behind us.”

McWilliams was adamant he had all the support he needed, and the players he wanted, to start the journey of professionalism that Wales have been on for the last 15 months.

“I know it is an easy thing to say as a head coach, but I am really happy with the support that I have got,” he said in an emotional press conference, where he often struggled to hold back tears.

“I know people might want to look at ways I am not getting that, but I am and if I wasn’t I would say it.

“There is a Sevens squad leaving for Hong Kong on Monday, World Rugby have a schedule in place and they are aiming to get to the Olympics, so there are certain things that you cannot really change.

“We went with who we believe are the best players right now. I am not pretending we did not consider more experienced players, Chloe Pearse was close, Aoife McDermott was close, but we believe we picked players right now in a position to represent Ireland.

“I do not think it would have been any different if we had picked those experienced players, we came up against a significantly physical side.

“If you look at the game, we did not win or lose because of the back division, we lost the game because of the power up front. Even if we had all the Sevens players in the world in the back field, I don’t think it would have made any difference to the result.

“I am really proud of the backs and how they got on, Dannah (O’Brien) came on at 10 and she is 19, Aoife Dalton is 19, Tasja (Behan) is young, Meabh Deely is young, Enya (Breen) is only 23, I was really proud of that.

“It is hard when you come from a rugby playing nation that is incredibly successful and you feel like you are letting them down, but you know what – if the public see the road we are going to go on now and see a group of people working hard and getting better, then it will give us confidence moving forward.

“We have got to show our fight, we have to put that into action and I truly believe in our players.

“I am looking forward to getting to France next week. We will be clever and go into the France game with a game plan, at home, and hope the Irish public see it as a group of people out there which needs their support right now.” There were also plenty of knocks in the physical sense as well as the emotional, meaning a busy week for the medical team to see who is ready to go again in a tough test against the French.

Scorers for Wales: Tries: Callender (3), Bevan (12), Harries (22), Jones (32), Tuipulotu (45). Cons: Bevan (13, 23, 33).

Ireland: Try: Fryday (66).

Wales: C Keight; L Neumann, H Jones (H Bluck 60), K Lake, C Williams-Morris; E Snowsill (L George not used), K Bevan (F Lewis 60); G Pyrs (C Thomas 71), K Jones (K Evans 62), S Tuipulotu (C Hale 60), A Fleming, G Crabb (S Harries 6), G Evans, A Callender, B Lewis (K Williams 52).

Ireland: M Deely (V Irwin 31); A Doyle A Dalton, E Breen, N Behan; N Cronin (D O’Brien ), M Scuffil-McCabe (H O’Connor 63); S McGrath (C Haney 56), N Jones (D Nic a Bhaird 40), L Djougang (N O’Dowd 71), N Fryday, S Monaghan (J Brown 19-31), D Wall (G Moore 52), M Óg O’Leary, B Hogan (J Brown 52).

Referee: Amber McLachlan (RA).

Attendance: 4,962.