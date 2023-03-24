Ireland coach focused on squad at hand as Six Nations starts in Wales

Ireland women’s head coach Greg McWilliams has not ruled out the chance that some of the IRFU’s sevens players could feature in the Tik Tok Six Nations, but the focus remains firmly on the squad at his disposal.

None of the contracted sevens squad, including Beibhinn Parsons, Stacey Flood and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, were included when McWilliams unveiled his wider squad late last month as they focus on qualification for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Their next World Series event is the Hong Kong leg at the end of this month but there is a six-week gap between that and the following stop in Toulouse and that could, in theory, leave the door open for some crossover.

McWilliams yesterday named a young and inexperienced team and matchday 23 for their Championship opener against a Wales team that beat an Irish side boasting seven of the current sevens squad in the same round 12 months ago.

Assistant coach Niamh Briggs suggested that the sevens contingent would not be utilised in the upcoming Championship earlier this week and McWilliams was asked if this was indeed the situation for the duration of the competition.

“No, I’m not saying that. We’ve had open discussions about this. They are preparing for Hong Kong, which is next week, and we want them to go to an Olympic Games. We want them to be competitive and to win an Olympic medal.

“We also want to win Six Nations Championships and compete at the top end of World Cups and the best way for us to do that is to improve the depth of players. So, by us not having those players who played for us last year, it gives us the opportunity to give people the chance to be in the match arena and to see how they cope.”

The IRFU has almost 30 players under contract between the two forms of the game and the XVs head coach did make a point of highlighting the need for an ongoing crossover between both squads as they look to balance their respective ambitions.

Clare Gorman was mentioned by way of example. A former sailor who is still relatively new to the game and the demands of the back three positions, she is spending two weeks with the sevens squad to hone one-on-one skills before switching back again.

For all the youth in the XVs group right now, Ireland have named just one rookie for their opener with Ulster’s 18-year old prop Sadhbh McGrath starting. Another newbie, Leinster’s Niamh O’Dowd, is set to earn her first cap if used off the bench.

The overarching ambition is to get to a place where Ireland can again compete for titles and Grand Slams, much in the way the men’s and U20s sides have done this month, but there is an understanding that Ireland are still playing catch-up.

The last of the six nations to introduce contracts for their XVs players, they meet a Wales team tomorrow that is a year ahead of them in that regard, and Ioan Cunningham’s selection got to gel still further at a World Cup which Ireland missed late last year.

The hosts field a side made up entirely of players based in England’s Allianz Premier XVs and they will pose a physical test for this Irish team, not least at the setpiece, and McWilliams has gone for a 6:2 split on the bench as a result.

It is a crucial opener for both sides.

Wales pipped Ireland in the opener 12 months ago and that was ultimately the difference between who finished third and fourth. Finishing third this time will qualify a side for the top-tier of the inaugural Women’s XV competition later this year.

McWilliams admitted that he would take that third-place now if offered it which is a reflection of the fact that is still for now a two-tier Six Nations in which England and France remain miles ahead of the others.

“Wherever we finish in the Six Nations, it's where we deserve to be,” he said, “and if it's not good enough, it starts with me, I'll own it.”