Leinster and Munster add U20 Grand Slam winners to squad for Champions Cup

Ireland’s Under-20 Six Nations Grand Slam winners Gus McCarthy, Hugh Cooney, Fintan Gunne and Danny Sheahan have all been added to their provinces’ Heineken Champions Cup squads ahead of the knockout rounds.

Competition organisers EPCR allow each club that has qualified for the latter stage of their competitions to add up to three players to their existing squad nominated at the start of the campaign, with one having to be a front row player.