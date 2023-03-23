Leinster and Munster add U20 Grand Slam winners to squad for Champions Cup

Ireland’s Under-20 Six Nations Grand Slam winners Gus McCarthy, Hugh Cooney, Fintan Gunne and Danny Sheahan have all been added to their provinces’ Heineken Champions Cup squads ahead of the knockout rounds.
Competition organisers EPCR allow each club that has qualified for the latter stage of their competitions to add up to three players to their existing squad nominated at the start of the campaign, with one having to be a front row player.
Leinster have made full use of the provision to call in centre Cooney, scrum-half Gunne and Ireland U20s captain and hooker McCarthy ahead of their April 1 home Round of 16 derby clash with Ulster at Aviva Stadium, all of whom were regular starters for Richie Murphy’s title-winning squad.
Munster have nominated two hookers, ever-present Ireland U20s replacement Sheahan and Garryowen’s Max Clein in advance of their trip to South Africa to play the Sharks in Durban on the same day.
Neither Ulster nor Challenge Cup contenders Connacht, who face a trip to Benetton, also on April 1, chose to bolster their squads.
Munster’s decision to add both Clein and Sheahan comes with senior hookers Niall Scannell and Chris Moore both currently rehabbing injuries. Scannell hurt his shoulder last time out against the Scarlets in Cork while Moore, yet to play this season since his summer move from Exeter University, has a neck injury. Diarmuid Barron and Scott Buckley are the two fit hookers in the squad at present.