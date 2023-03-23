Cullen names Leinster side for top-of-the-table clash with Stormers

Ciarán Frawley moves from full-back to inside centre for Cullen's side.
CONSISTENCY KEY: Leinster head coach Leo Cullen. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Thu, 23 Mar, 2023 - 11:32
Cian Locke

Leinster boss Leo Cullen has named his side for the top-of-the-table clash with DHL Stormers at the RDS on Friday night (Kick-off 7.35pm).

Cullen has made one change to the side from the bonus point win over Edinburgh earlier this month, as Rob Russell comes onto the wing in place of the injured Jamie Osborne.

Ciarán Frawley moves from full-back to inside centre, with Jordan Larmour moving from the wing to full-back.

Dave Kearney joins Russell and Larmour in the back three, with Liam Turner partnering Frawley in the centre.

Harry Byrne and Luke McGrath continue their partnership at half-back, while the pack remains unchanged from the win in the Scottish capital.

Leinster:

J Larmour; R Russell, L Turner, C Frawley, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath; M Milne, J McKee, M Ala’alatoa; R Molony, J Jenkins; R Ruddock - captain, S Penny, M Deegan.

Replacements: L Barron, E Byrne, V Abdaladze, B Deeny, W Connors, N McCarthy, C Tector, B Brownlee.

