Connacht make 'statement of intent' with Cordero signing 

Connacht have made a "statement of intent" with the signing of Argentinian winger Santiago Cordero from Bordeaux-Begles on a two-year deal.

29-year-old Cordero will join the west of Ireland outfit from Bordeaux Begles at the end of the season, where he scored 29 tries in 67 matches over four seasons.

Previous to his stint in France, Cordero spent two seasons in the English Premiership with the Exeter Chiefs. He scored 10 tries in 33 appearances, and was a winner of the Gallagher Premiership Player of the Month award.

The winger has performed admirably on the international stage, earning 45 caps and starring as part of the Argentinian team that knocked Ireland out of the 2015 World Cup.

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins said: "Santiago’s arrival is a real statement of intent by the club and I’m absolutely thrilled he has chosen to progress his career with us.

"He is a genuine world class talent with a wealth of experience at the highest level, and being in the prime of his career he will no doubt make an immediate impact.

"Having got to know Santiago during the recruitment process, it’s also clear he is also a brilliant bloke who will bring energy and character to the club, both on and off the field.

"I know our supporters will be very excited by this news, and like them I look forward to seeing Santiago wearing the green of Connacht for the next two years."

Argentinian stalwart Cordero sad tat he is looking forward to "play rugby the right way from everywhere on the pitch with his new side.

"I’m very excited to be part of Connacht Rugby from next season. I can’t wait to move there and meet all the boys and people, and live the life of a Connacht player.

"I visited Connacht recently for a few days, and I thought Galway was a beautiful place and I can’t wait to play my rugby there.

"I had a lot of good chats with Pete Wilkins, Tim Allnutt and Jack Carty, and they are sure I can play my best rugby in Connacht. It’s a great team and when picking my next club I was sure Connacht was the right one.

"Connacht love to play rugby the right way from everywhere on the pitch and they’re always in attack mode, and that’s what I like."