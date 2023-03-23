No dropping standards for Casey and Munster as roll of must-win games continue 

Grand Slam winner Craig Casey insists there will be no drop off in standards after returning from Ireland camp to Munster as the Reds resume their chase for a home quarter-final berth in the BKT URC play-offs.

Three bonus-point wins while the province’s internationals were away on Guinness Six Nations duty have maintained the momentum that has been gathering since their new systems and more intense training loads introduced at the start of the season under the new coaching ticket started to bear fruit before Christmas.

Scrum-half Casey, 23, along with Gavin Coombes, Jack Crowley, Dave Kilcoyne, Roman Salanoa and Scotland’s Ben Healy are all available for this Saturday’s crucial URC clash against fourth-placed Glasgow in Munster’s final home game of the regular season at Thomond Park.

Just two more league games remain after it against the Stormers and Sharks in South Africa next month and victory in Limerick will see Munster leapfrog the Scots into the top four and a qualifying place for a home play-off draw in May.

Casey is adamant there can be no comedown from Ireland’s Grand Slam heroics with Munster having been in must-win mode for most of the season and still with work to do to reach their objective and the scrum-half, who reached double figures in Ireland caps with appearances against Wales and France and a start against Italy, agreed the transition back to club rugby had to be seamless.

Casey told the Irish Examiner it was “a late one but a great Saturday night” of celebration following Ireland’s title-clinching victory over England in Dublin.

“I think there’s still a few lads on it but I was in here on Monday morning, eight o’clock and that was a bit of a rude awakening but it’s great to be back.

“It’s a huge game this week, we’ve had two good days of training. We need to beat them to hop (over) them so it’s good to come back into a big game.

“You’re in the business end of the season and they’re all big games. For us, since game three of the season in fairness, it’s been all big games because of how we started so there’s no sense of dropping down in levels.

“The standards have picked up here, we’ve been watching on in camp and it’s been great to see them score so many tries and win games. So competition for places is at an all-time high, the standard is at an all-time high so it can’t drop off now, it’s all big games from here on in.”

Casey and fellow replacement half-back Ross Byrne earned rave reviews for the way they closed out the wins in Cardiff and at home against world number two side and defending champions France that earned them starts at Stadio Olimpico. The scrum-half had to make way for a fit-again Jamison Gibson-Park but he described his Six Nations experience as “a brilliant few weeks”.

“Class. Gutted not to play in the last two games obviously, I would have loved that and it takes the sting out of it a tiny bit but then I’ve played three games and won a Grand Slam so it’s been great, brilliant.”

So too have been Munster’s recent results with big-scoring victories over Benetton, Ospreys and Scarlets during Ireland’s championship campaign.

“It’s been great and we can’t be dropping momentum now, we’ve got to keep building. Obviously, there’s areas we can improve on, like watching the Scarlets game and defence is a big area we’ve focused on this week and trying to bring our attack as well into that.

“So hopefully it shows on Saturday.”

Casey was referring to Munster’s most recent win, at Musgrave Park on March 3 when the home side was leading 35-7 at half-time but was forced to hang on for a 49-42 victory following a tremendous Scarlets second-half fightback.

The scrum-half put the performance into perspective with a reminder that the province had lost both former player and coach Tom Tierney and legendary team manager Brian O’Brien in the days before the game in Cork.

“It was a very, very tough week for the club losing two legends of rugby really and there was a few more things in the background, people carrying knocks and stuff like that.

“I mean, look, a few lads carried a coffin on the Thursday so I don’t think the game on the Friday was ever going to be perfect. But look, we got the win and there were areas we should improve on, like being a bit loose around the ruck, which we’ve shored up now in training.

“So looking forward to cracking on and showing what we’ve taken and drive it on.”