'It does wonders for a player' - Casey wants Munster silverware after Grand Slam triumph

Craig Casey believes his Grand Slam-winning experience with Ireland can drive him on to a successful end of season campaign back in a Munster jersey over the coming weeks.

Munster resumes their BKT United Rugby Championship campaign on Saturday with a final regular-season home game against Glasgow at Thomond Park.

It comes at a pivotal stage of the season with the Scottish team one place and two points ahead of Munster in the standings, occupying fourth and in possession of the final qualifying spot for a home quarter-final draw in May’s URC play-offs.

Scrum-half Casey, 23, returns to his province having played the first three games of Ireland’s run to the Grand Slam and Guinness Six Nations title, starting the round three victory over Italy in Rome with his Test cap tally moving into double figures as a result and he spoke of the benefits he hopes to reap from the experience.

“It does wonders for a player I think. It’s probably my first major achievement in pro rugby,” Casey said. "We won a Triple Crown last year but I didn’t really play in the Triple Crown games so I don’t really count it.

“To be involved in three games this year and to be involved in a squad that won a Grand Slam is a huge thing to be proud of but it definitely drives you on.

“I would have loved to have been involved in those last two games and I think it builds that hunger to come back and do our best to win two trophies here with Munster and push on now towards the World Cup with the Irish squad.”

Munster will be without captain Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray for Saturday’s game as the experienced pair rest up after featuring in all five games for Ireland over the past seven weeks with fellow squad members Casey, Jack Crowley, Roman Salanoa and Gavin Coombes all reporting back for provincial duty on Monday morning. The scrum-half said the transition was not a difficult one to make.

“There’s so much to play for in Munster that it’s probably a bit easier to come back to, especially coming into a massive game on Saturday where we can hop Glasgow if we win.

“You’re gutted to leave camp because it’s such a good buzz but equally you’re coming back into an environment that’s buzzing at the minute. They’ve done really over the last few games and there’s competition for places so I think there isn’t much time to dwell on last Saturday.

“We definitely enjoyed Saturday night but I’m looking forward to getting back into this now.”

Munster are seeking to win a sixth URC game in a row this Saturday to climb into the top eight of the table with three rounds remaining having overcome a shaky start to the season as incoming head coach Graham Rowntree and an all-new backroom staff attempted to transform the way the Reds both trained and played.

Their work started to click into place in November and Munster have lost just three games in their last 13, home and away in Europe to Toulouse and just once in the league, to derby rivals and URC frontrunners Leinster.

“At the start of the season we were getting used to loads, our training load went up massively and I think that personally played a massive part in the start of the season, playing new systems and trying to break into that system and learn it down to a tee,” Casey explained.

“So a lot of your time during the week at the start of the season is getting used to certain things but now we’ve gotten used to that. Everyone has gotten used to training and how hard training has been so everything has kicked on.

“We’ve gotten a lot of confidence out of what we can do now, we’ve shown it in games, we’ve shown it in big games, so I think confidence is higher than it was at the start of the season and we’re in a good place.”