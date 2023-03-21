PBC support 'limited' for Munster Schools Junior Cup final

'Supporters are permitted but there is a limit imposed on the school as a result of the school breaching Munster Branch regulations'
PBC’s Rory O'Shaughnessy celebrates at the end of the Senior Cup final. Pres supporters have been banned from Wednesday's Junior Cup final as a result of incidents at that game. 

Tue, 21 Mar, 2023 - 12:31
Simon Lewis

Presentation Brothers Cork will contest their Boys Munster Schools Junior Cup final against Ard Scoil Ris on Wednesday with student support “limited” following a directive from the Munster Branch.

The Branch took action at a meeting on Monday night as a result of PBC students setting off smoke bombs during last Tuesday’s Senior Schools Cup decider at Musgrave Park which Pres won with a 24-0 defeat of cross-city rivals CBC.

Suggestions there is a blanket ban on supporters travelling from the Cork school to attend Wednesday’s final against Limerick’s Ard Scoil appear to be wide of the mark.

“It’s not the case that PBC supporters are not allowed into the Junior Cup final tomorrow,” a Munster spokesperson told the Irish Examiner.

“Supporters are permitted but there is a limit imposed on the school as a result of the school breaching Munster Branch regulations."

Pres are understood to have lodged an objection the ruling ahead of their bid for a Senior-Junior double. Angry parents who made contact with Examiner Sport believe Junior cycle students are being unfairly punished for misdemeanours not of their doing.

