PBC support 'limited' for Munster Schools Junior Cup final

Presentation Brothers Cork will contest their Boys Munster Schools Junior Cup final against Ard Scoil Ris on Wednesday with student support “limited” following a directive from the Munster Branch.

The Branch took action at a meeting on Monday night as a result of PBC students setting off smoke bombs during last Tuesday’s Senior Schools Cup decider at Musgrave Park which Pres won with a 24-0 defeat of cross-city rivals CBC.