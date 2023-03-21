Six Nations review: Doris the star turn of a stellar campaign

Player of the Championship: Caelan Doris, the Ireland No.8, had plenty of competition, not least from team-mates Hugo Keenan, James Ryan, and their captain Johnny Sexton, but the back-rower was supreme in his position, kick-starting the run to the Grand Slam with the opening try just two minutes in, topping the turnover stats, tied with Ryan and Scotland’s Jamie Ritchie on five, and leading the carrying charts alongside Keenan with 54. Not only that, Doris supplied a wondrous offload to Garry Ringrose for the killer bonus-point try that sunk the French.

Best Game: Ireland v France, Round Two, Aviva Stadium – breathtaking from beginning to end and won by the Irish, 32-19. It was the first Six Nations meeting between the top two teams in the World Rugby rankings and boy, did it live up the billing.

Best Performance: As impressive as Ireland’s dominance of this season’s competition was, France’s dismantling of England at Twickenham in Round Four takes some beating.

Best Try: A toss up between Hugo Keenan’s line break off a deft Finlay Bealham pop pass after France had been deceived by a Conor Murray dummy wrap OR Damian Penaud’s counter-attacking master class in the same opening half of superlative rugby.

Best Moment: Prop replacement Cian Healy trundling on at Murrayfield to deputise for not one but two injured hookers at scrum-time and winning two penalties while flanker Josh van der Flier threw lineout darts as if it was his day job. A testament to Irish management foresight to nominate a third hooker for just such a moment to avoid uncontested scrums and also the players’ no-excuses composure to roll with the punches.

Best Tackle: Mack Hansen is still scratching his head at the way Antoine Dupont denied him what seemed a shoo-in of a try at Aviva Stadium after the pocket rocket of a scrum-half wrapped himself around the Ireland wing and left him agonisingly short of the tryline.

Irish Breakout Star: When Tadhg Furlong went down injured in the build-up to the opening game in Cardiff, Ireland supporters held their breath but Finlay Bealham rose to the task as a top-level starting tighthead prop against Wales, France and Italy before a cruel injury blow ended his campaign.

IRELAND’S GRAND SLAM BY THE NUMBERS

566 – Johnny Sexton’s Six Nations record points total. The fly-half passed out Ronan O’Gara’s previous mark of 557 with his opening penalty against England in round five.

562 – Six Nations-leading metres made by Hugo Keenan

400 – the maximum minutes, managed by only 12 players across the Six Nations – four of them Irish: Mack Hansen, James Lowe, James Ryan and Josh van der Flier

67 – Successful tackles each made by Josh van der Flier, one more than James Ryan

54 - Carries each made by Caelan Doris and Hugo Keenan 44 – Penalties conceded, the lowest number in the competition this season. Ireland also the only team not to lose a player to a yellow or red card.

32 – Players used by Andy Farrell across five matches

22 – Ireland Test wins in their last 24 since losing to France in Dublin, February 2021

14 – Consecutive home Test wins since losing to France in Dublin, February 2021

14 – Broken tackles made by Mack Hansen

13 – Smallest winning points margin – against France (32-19) and England (29-16) – thus denying every opponent a losing bonus point

13 – Different try scorers: 3 each: Mack Hansen & James Lowe; 2 each: Hugo Keenan, James Ryan & Dan Sheehan; 1 each: Bundee Aki, Jack Conan, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Robbie Henshaw, Rob Herring, Andrew Porter, Garry Ringrose

10 – Consecutive Test victories since last defeat in 1st Test v New Zealand, Auckland, July 2022.

8 – Consecutive Six Nations victories since last defeat in Rd 2 v France (Paris), February 2022, a new record eclipsing the previous mark of seven, 2004-05.

6 – Team-leading offloads by Mack Hansen

6 – Team-leading dominant tackles made by James Ryan

6 – Tries conceded, the lowest in the tournament this season

5 – Tournament-leading turnovers won by James Ryan, Caelan Doris and Scotland’s Jamie Ritche

1 - Triple Crown

1 – Championship title

1 – Grand Slam

BY THE MINUTES

Mack Hansen 400 mins, 5 starts, 3 tries

James Lowe 400 mins, 5 starts, 3 tries

James Ryan 400 mins, 5 starts, 1 try – 50th cap v France

Josh van der Flier 400 mins, 5 starts, 1 try – 50th cap v England

Andrew Porter 362 mins, 5 starts, 1 try – 50th cap v France

Hugo Keenan 360 mins, 5 starts, 2 tries

Caelan Doris 337 Mins, 5 starts, 1 try

Peter O'Mahony 277 mins, 4 starts, 1 rep

Bundee Aki 268 mins, 3 starts, 2 rep, 1 try

Johnny Sexton 259 mins, 4 starts, 35 points

Stuart McCloskey 198 mins, 3 starts

Conor Murray 195 mins, 3 starts, 2 rep

Jack Conan 192 mins, 1 start, 4 rep, 1 try

Dan Sheehan 185 mins, 3 starts, 1 rep, 2 tries

Garry Ringrose 172 mins, 3 starts, 1 try – 50th cap v Scotland, injured v Scotland, R4

Finlay Bealham 158 mins, 3 starts – injured v Italy, Rd3

Ryan Baird 157 mins, 1 start, 2 rep

Ronan Kelleher 141 mins, 1 start, 2 rep - injured v Scotland, R4

Ross Byrne 139 mins, 1 start, 4 rep, 16 points

Iain Henderson 137 mins, 2 starts, 2 reps - injured v Scotland, R4

Tadhg Furlong 122 mins, 2 starts

Craig Casey 105 mins, 1 start, 2 rep

Jamison Gibson-Park 100 mins, 1 start, 1 rep

Tadhg Beirne 99 mins, 2 starts – injured v France, Rd2

Robbie Henshaw 94 mins, 1 start, 1 rep, 1 try

Tom O'Toole 90 mins, 5 reps – 6N debut v Wales

Jimmy O'Brien 49 mins, 2 rep – 6N debut v Italy

Rob Herring 42 mins, 1 start, 2 rep, 1 try

Cian Healy 36 mins, 2 reps

Dave Kilcoyne 33 mins, 3 rep – 50th cap v France

Kieran Treadwell 7 mins, 1 rep

Jack Crowley 3 mins, 1 rep – 6N debut v Italy