Ireland still searching for that extra clinical edge ahead of World Cup

No team committed as much handling errors across 80 minutes in this tournament as Ireland on Saturday.
ALWAYS IMPROVING: Ireland’s Tadhg Furlong. Pic: ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

Sun, 19 Mar, 2023 - 11:55
Brendan O'Brien

Never give a sucker an even break. That’s what they say, right? Ireland were generosity personified on Saturday. Time after time they offered a vulnerable England team an in. They went out of their way to inject confidence into the visiting ranks with their carelessness and inaccuracies.

Twenty years after Martin Johnson refused to shift, Ireland laid out another red carpet. 

No team committed as much handling errors across 80 minutes in this tournament as Ireland on Saturday, although Italy managed to equal them in that department with the 18 they committed in round two against the English.

Andy Farrell had welcomed adversity all tournament. The late arrival of the team coach to Cardiff had him licking his lips. He laughed out loud when entering a battered and bruised Murrayfield dressing-room at half-time last week. Ireland had dealt with it all. This was different. This was chaos and confusion of their own making.

It could have been death by a thousand self-inflicted cuts.

“We've put ourselves in these spots before and we've come out on top,” said Mack Hansen on Saturday night after Ireland finally cut loose with three tries in the last 18 minutes. “It's something we're good at. Hopefully one week we can just absolutely run away with it, that would be perfect.” 

Mike Catt will stew on this for a while between now and the World Cup. On Friday the Ireland backs coach used the phrase 'dribs and drabs’ when describing an attack which he felt had yet to really click and, while he acknowledged defences play a role in this, there will be a realisation that room remains for improvement.

Thirteen years ago, Catt, Andy Farrell and the rest of Stuart Lancaster’s England coaching staff took in the Rugby Championship game between South Africa and New Zealand in Soweto when the All Blacks were starved of possession in the first-half but stayed in the hunt with two tries claimed from nothing.

They eventually ran out 16-point winners.

“You look at New Zealand and the way they get one opportunity and score it," Catt said at the time. “New Zealand are very good and accurate at what they do. They are on the front foot a lot of the time and they can bring the big guys into the game.” Ruthless was the word he reached for when describing his ambition for Ireland four days ago.

They’re not there yet.

Ireland have demonstrated an ability to land a succession of blows in quick succession time and again this past year or more but their conversion rate can clearly improve and this is borne out by the fact that they were just the third most clinical team in this tournament in terms of points per visit to the opposing ‘22s’.

France and Scotland both trumped them there and it bears pointing out that the Scots were at their best in that regard in winning so impressively in their opening two games. France’s execution peaked in the last two rounds when they put England and Wales to the sword. They had 4.8 points for every visit on Saturday. Ireland’s best was 3.4 against Warren Gatland's strugglers.

This is only the kindergarten version when it comes to game statistics that can always be mined infinitely deeper and in far greater complexity. That said, the eyes don’t lie and Johnny Sexton touched on this area after clinching the Grand Slam when, even amid the celebrations, he was thinking of how this team could push closer to its ceiling.

“We just made some silly errors at some crucial times,” he said. “It made things difficult.” They have almost six months now to work on it.

Ireland v England - Guinness Six Nations - Aviva Stadium

Steve Borthwick excited about England’s future with World Cup on horizon

