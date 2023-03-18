Can you compare this Irish side to England's 2003 team?

First Grand Slam in Dublin? Not if you were a member of Martin Johnson’s England side in 2003, when the World Cup winners in waiting completed a Six Nations clean sweep at Lansdowne Road in a 42-6 rout, dismantling the home side’s similar ambitions in the process.

It was a game that will be forever remembered for “Carpetgate” when English captain Johnson led his side out onto the field ahead of the national anthems and turned when he maintains was an innocent mistake into a diplomatic incident, refusing to switch to the traditional half of the pitch where the visitors usually stood and forcing Irish President Mary McAleese off the red carpet and onto the playing surface in her heels.

SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team. SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team. In association with

Johnson, who would go onto to lift the William Webb Ellis Cup in Sydney six months later, repeated his side of events this week that if the match referee had asked him to move, he would have obliged but had taken objection to a “random guy in a donkey jacket” making the demand and stayed put.

Fear not, this is not another blow-by-blow rehash of the incident, rather a reflection on the parallels of that day and this. Current Ireland captain Johnny Sexton was a fresh-faced 17-year-old supporter back then and has bitter memories of the 2003 encounter although he would be happy if there were parallels between Johnson’s side and his Ireland team which will run out at Aviva Stadium with the stars seemingly aligned to secure a Grand Slam of their own on home soil, a first in the professional era.

Sexton was speaking on Wednesday ahead of his final Six Nations match before retirement later this year at the end of Ireland’s World Cup campaign in France and he said: “Yeah, I do remember. Us getting stuffed.

“Not a good memory as a fan but I remember how good that English team, they were amazing, and they won the Slam and went on to win the World Cup.

“It would be certainly nice if we could win a Grand Slam, I'd take it now. I don't think it guarantees you anything going forward (to a World Cup) but it shows that you can win on the big occasion and perform on the big occasion.”

There is understandable hesitancy in the Ireland camp to draw to many comparisons with the 2003 Grand Slam and World Cup winners, they have won nothing yet in 2023.

Even attack coach Mike Catt, a member of that England squad who did not play in Dublin but would become a World Cup winner after coming off the bench in extra time of that compelling final victory against hosts Australia, was less than enthusiastic about going there on Friday when he was asked for parallels between the two sides, a generation apart.

“The '03 thing, we'd been around together for seven, eight years before we did that,” Catt said after Ireland’s Captain’s Run training session at the Aviva.

“Rugby is about decision making and being calm enough to make those decisions. It's all it is ultimately. The game's changed a bit since then but mentality is the same.

“I don't dwell on it too much, to be honest. I think what Andy has said all week, it's being the best version a player can be of yourself. You look at people like Mack Hansen and Jamison Gibson-Park have come into the team, we haven't asked them to do things that they don't do in the day-to-day stuff when they're back at their clubs.

“And they've thrived in that environment, and that's all we ask of the players, be their best version because you never reach your potential but you can always chase to get to that potential. And I think making something of a game of rugby is too much, I suppose; it's a game of rugby that we've all played before and it's just about you going out and performing in that environment and doing it together and how cohesive we can be to make it happen.

“I think everybody that has come in has been able to be themselves, which is huge, and it gives them a lot of confidence and trust.”

Less encumbered by professional team duties this week, one of Catt’s former World Cup-winning team-mates was happy to assess comparisons between two sides “in the zone”, as former England scrum-half Matt Dawson described his team of two decades ago.

Dawson was under no illusions his successors to the white jersey are capable of troubling Ireland this afternoon following their shambolic performance in a 53-10 Twickenham humiliation at the hands of France seven days ago. It was instead the efficiency, ruthlessness and temperament of Andy Farrell’s side that interested the former British & Irish Lions number nine and drew him to compare them with Clive Woodwards heroes of 20 years ago.

Talking this week on Off The Ball, Dawson said: “England, of course, are going to come out and they’re going to be hurting from what happened against France but to be perfectly honest you could be hurting all you like, England don’t really have the gameplan to play against Ireland.

“Ireland will not be anywhere near complacent. I think they will be focused, they will be charged, they will be motivated to do something that no-one in a green shirt has ever done before.

“They just seem so cool, calm, and collected at the moment and I feel like they’re in a little bit of a zone that we were 20 years ago where it didn’t matter what people threw at you, we were just ready to take it on and we actually embraced the adversity.

“Ireland look like that at the moment. They look like they’re ready and good on them.”