Calm Ireland can cope with any plot twists

It says much for Andy Farrell’s transformation of this Ireland team’s mental fortitude that it stands on the brink of a major milestone in its development at Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon following a Guinness Six Nations campaign that has managed to be both majestic in its execution and one of the most challenging in memory.

So many obstacles have been laid in Ireland’s path and then spectacularly overcome in this 2023 championship that it is difficult to imagine an Irish team of yesteryear, or indeed that of any other nation, keeping its head above such turbulent waters, let alone riding the crest of those unpredictable waves.

Yet here we are, on home soil in Dublin with a Grand Slam beckoning if Farrell’s men can complete their objective and secure victory over England today.

The questions before the championship got underway had been numerous, about handling the white heat of Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and cold, steely passion of Murrayfield; of dealing with the attacking verve of a born-again Italy side, negating the new coach bounces that were expected in Wales and England, and, most of all, claiming vengeance on the French, the one team in the Northern Hemisphere who beat them in 2022. Yet all have been answered, many of them in imperious fashion, while coping admirably with the frequent ambushes of adversity along the way.

Of course, things can still go wrong for Ireland at Aviva Stadium, and probably will against an England side not just seeking redemption after their record home 53-10 defeat to France at Twickenham last Saturday but also desperately seeking any flicker of hope that they can get their act together under Steve Borthwick in their last competitive fixture before this autumn’s World Cup.

Yet Ireland have already shown us they can deal with pretty much everything that can and has been thrown at them to this point. Their no-excuses, roll with the punches mentality fostered by head coach Farrell and delivered by performance coach Gary Keegan has been serving them superbly these last two years. And treating big games as cup finals has already helped them land last year’s Triple Crown, a historic series win over the All Blacks in New Zealand and November victories over Australia and world champions South Africa when the team was not firing on all cylinders.

Such level-headedness and even temperament is easier to talk about than attain but attack coach Mike Catt yesterday pinpointed it as one of the keys to Ireland’s recent success in those pivotal moments under Farrell.

"It's not worrying when things go wrong,” Catt said. “Every international team is going to have a purple patch and it's your ability to adapt and say 'right, they've scored a try, they've been brilliant, fair dues to them, let's get back on the horse and let's make sure that we bring ourselves back into the present and do what we need to do, and how we need to do it'.

“We don't get caught up in a moment or anything during the game and I think that showed against France as well. They scored a couple of tries and we were able to bounce back. We understand how to bounce back, the players understand it.

“So there's no panic there, it's all about decision-making at the end of the day. It's a pretty simple process really, we don't get caught up in the occasion. We just do what's in front of us.”

England remain the only obstacle left in front of Ireland and the quest for a fifth win from five. It seems such a mismatch in terms of personnel, confidence levels and clarity of gameplan that a rout may appear preordained but we should all know by now that sport rarely follows any sort of script, especially the one that pits hot favourites against written-off underdogs.

Borthwick’s players, lambasted at home for their lack of fight against the French, appear to have reached rock bottom last Saturday which means that despite gloomy predictions of their capitulation in Dublin today we should all brace for an upturn in spirit, physicality and, perhaps, good fortune.

Nevertheless it would take the mother of all rebounds to knock this Ireland side out of their stride. An early red card could, though, or lightning striking yet again on the injury front as it did in Murrayfield last Sunday.

This is a home game, though. A sell-out, on St Patrick’s Day weekend with the old enemy in opposition. Led by Johnny Sexton in his final Six Nations match, and playing not just for Josh van der Flier on his 50th cap but the injured squad members who have failed to finish the course and who will all be in attendance at the insistence of the all-inclusive head coach, you sense this is an Ireland team at the peak of its powers and in no mood to surrender its position when it matters most.

The stars are truly aligned and surely only one of them falling out of the sky and landing on Lansdowne Road mid-match can stop Sexton’s men now.

IRELAND: H Keenan (Leinster); M Hansen (Connacht), R Henshaw (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster) – captain, J Gibson-Park (Leinster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster); R Baird (Leinster); J Ryan (Leinster); P O’Mahony (Munster); J van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: R Herring (Ulster), C Healy (Leinster), T O’Toole (Ulster), K Treadwell (Ulster), J Conan (Leinster), C Murray (Munster), R Byrne (Leinster), J O’Brien (Leinster).

ENGLAND: F Steward (Leicester Tigers); A Watson (Leicester Tigers) H Slade (Exeter Chiefs), M Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), H Arundell (London Irish); O Farrell (Saracens) – captain, J van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers); E Genge (Bristol Bears), J George (Saracens), K Sinckler (Bristol Bears), M Itoje (Saracens), D Ribbans (Northampton Saints); L Ludlam (Northampton Saints), J Willis (Toulouse), A Dombrandt (Harlequins).

Replacements: J Walker (Harlequins), M Vunipola (Saracens), D Cole (Leicester Tigers), N Isiekwe (Saracens), B Curry (Sale Sharks), A Mitchell (Northampton Saints), M Smith (Harlequins), J Marchant (Harlequins)

Referee: J Peyper (South Africa).