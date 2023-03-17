Murphy names Ireland U20 side for Grand Slam tilt 

Ireland under-20 head coach Richie Murphy has named his starting XV for Sunday evening's Six Nations finale against England at a sold-out Musgrave Park (Kick-off 5pm).
Murphy's team is seeking a remarkable Grand Slam triumph in Cork for the second year in a row.
His charges are undefeated in the Championship thus far and enter the game fresh off a historic victory in Scotland last weekend.
Gus McCarthy captains the team from the front row, with George Hadden and Paddy McCarthy also named to start.
Diarmuid Mangan and the ever-present Conor O'Tighearnaigh are stationed in the engine room, with the powerful trio of James McNabney, Ruadhan Quinn and Brian Gleeson continuing in the back row.
The impressive duo of Fintan Gunne and Sam Prendergast once again start at scrum-half and out-half respectively, with John Devine and Hugh Cooney in midfield.
The back three of Henry McErlean, James Nicholson and Hugh Gavin complete the starting XV.
H McErlean (Terenure/Leinster); J Nicholson (UCD/Leinster), H Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster), J Devine (Corinthians/Connacht), H Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht); S Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster), F Gunne (Terenure/Leinster); G Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster), G McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(captain), P McCarthy (DUFC/Leinster); D Mangan (UCD/Leinster), C O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster); J McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster), R Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster), B Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster).
D Sheahan (UCC/Munster), G Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster), Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht), Joe Hopes (Queens University/Ulster), L Molony (Dublin University/Leinster), O Cawley (Naas/Leinster), H West (Buccaneers/Connacht), A Osborne (Naas/Leinster).