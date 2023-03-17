Andy Farrell steps up battle for grandkids' hearts and minds

England’s Owen Farrell found himself caught on the hop on Friday afternoon when told that his two sons had been brought along to Ireland’s captain’s run at the Aviva Stadium by Andy Farrell, their grandfather and Ireland head coach.

“I didn’t know that, I genuinely didn’t know that,” the English captain laughed.

Owen had revealed earlier this year that his own dad had bought Ireland jerseys for his lads Tommy and Freddie and Andy had actually given prior notice of his intention to slip the pair into Ireland’s practise session when revealing his team on Thursday.

The battle for their affections has been drawn with Owen kitting his lads – and his younger brother Gabriel, who lives in Dublin with his parents – out with England shirts but the older generation is clearly making the most of the weekend that’s in it.

“They came over yesterday on the ferry and they’re staying at their granddad’s house,” said Owen. “He’s not there, they’re staying with my mum. I assume, and I do still assume, that they will be wearing England jerseys but I see they are trying to sway him.”

Owen, who trained with Manchester United in his early teens, has also expressed his distaste with the Manchester City jerseys his dad has given to his grandkids but he is hoping the pair are a bit young as it stands to have their heads turned by any such tactics.

“They’re just doing as their granddad’s told them to. They’re staying at their granddad’s house, so I guess it’s his rules this weekend, so far.”

England have made the trip across the Irish Sea in some disarray after last week’s historic loss to France in London. They now face a home team here that is seeking a tenth win on the trot, a Triple Crown, a Six Nations title and a Grand Slam.

It’s a formidable assignment for Steve Borthwick’s visitors but, whatever the outcome, Owen has expressed his pride and admiration for everything his old man has managed to achieve in his adopted home since 2016.

As for trying to stop him from making history… “It’s not weird for us two. It’s probably a bit more weird for the family that’s supporting. Especially, probably my mum. She says she doesn’t know what she wants to happen [on Saturday]. It’s probably a bit tough for her. Well, I know it is.

“But in terms of us, we’re just doing our job. He’s not out there on the field. It’s not direct competition. We’ve been doing it for a long time now, as well. Like, it’s not the first time I’ve done it. I seem to get asked this question every year, but we’ll keep going back to it for now.”