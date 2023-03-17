Mike Catt: 'Working with Johnny Sexton, you can let him run the show'

Try as they might, the England press corps couldn’t get Mike Catt to spin back in time and knit a line for them on England’s memorable visit to Dublin 20 years ago when they eviscerated their hosts in a Grand Slam decider.

The fact that Catt didn’t play a part in that Six Nations campaign – he was recalled for the World Cup later that year – may have had something to do with it, but there was a very clear, unspoken sense that all that was then and this is now.

The only morsel he was willing to offer was a comparison between Johnny Sexton and the Jonny Wilkinson who was England’s out-half that year of years two decades ago. Similarities. Yeah, he chuckled, you could say there are a few.

“They're both obsessive. They're just completely different mental animals. They're so in the moment, they're so in the game. Everything means a hell of a lot. They're deep thinkers of the game and it's bringing that freedom out of them so they can go and perform that's the crucial thing.

“But how they make people feel around them is what they're very, very good at as well. When you stand next to a Jonny Wilkinson or a Johnny Sexton, inside or outside of him, you feel pretty special and makes people around him feel good too. There are a lot of comparisons in there but ultimately you've got to deliver on the hype on the big stage and both Johnny's did that. Let's see what Johnny can do tomorrow.”

There isn’t any doubt but that Sexton would approve of that sentiment.

Performing on the biggest of stages with the biggest of stakes in play is what Sexton and this Ireland team is all about. Andy Farrell put it well this week when he said they were chasing excellence more than a Grand Slam. They are chasing the best of themselves.

Sexton is key to that. Catt describes a player who is always one step ahead, always contemplating the play after the current one or the next. Welded to all this is a steely authority that which demands the same standards of those around him.

He lines out on Saturday chasing a Triple Crown, a Six Nations title and a Grand Slam and, while the prospect of moving into a solo lead as the top scorer in Championship history won’t motivate him, it’s testament to his layered influence over the last decade-and-a-half.

Catt takes a deep breath when asked to some that impact up.

"Where do you start? How long have we got? Johnny is Johnny. He's hopefully going to be the record points scorer tomorrow in terms of points scored in a Six Nations. He's taking over from ROG, Ronan O'Gara.

"His presence and the way he teaches people and gets people to understand why he's as good as he is through his excellence and his drive to become excellent and be bloody-minded and hard-headed in terms of playing to his potential, chasing his potential every single session.

“Players have really thrived on the back of that and learned a lot from Johnny on the back of that. What it means for him to play for his country is huge, he epitomises the whole thing.

So he's a great leader, he's got an amazing knowledge of the game.

“Working with Johnny, you can let him go and he can run the show. It's just making sure he puts the best performance in tomorrow because that's what it's all about. It's not about Johnny and his last game or last captain's run. It's about the performance of the team which is crucial for us tomorrow."