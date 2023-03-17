Mike Catt challenges Ireland to be ruthless in Grand Slam decider

Ireland attack coach Mike Catt has challenged his players to be ruthless with the opportunities that come their way when they chase a Six Nations title and Grand Slam against England on Saturday evening.

Andy Farrell’s side has already scored 16 tries across their first four games but there is an undeniable sense of a team that has left points behind them. France held them up over the line four times and they left a bonus point behind them in Edinburgh.

Catt was asked for his appraisal of the side’s attacking play in the Championship after the captain’s run at the Aviva Stadium on Friday morning and his take was consistent with the message emanating from camp for some time now: can do better.

"We've been in drips and drabs. I don't think we've really nailed our attack in terms of where we'd like to be. Partly that's because you're coming up against some exceptionally good defences.

“I thought Scotland tested us, they defended very well last week, they were very physical. That's something England will bring tomorrow, so it's making sure that when we get those opportunities, that we're ruthless.

“We have to score those points when we get the opportunity to do it because you don't get a lot at international level, especially against an England or Scotland side. So it's being relentless and not missing those moments in a game.”

Catt confirmed that everyone had taken part in the light run at the stadium – not something to be taken for granted given the injury profile in recent weeks – with Caelan Doris and Dan Sheehan coming through after their recent fitness concerns.

The scene is set beautifully for an epic occasion as Ireland chase a first clean sweep on Lansdowne Road, against England of all teams, and on St Patrick’s weekend to boot. The manner in which Ireland have played, and won, has only added to the fervour.

Ireland trained on Friday in front of their families who, Catt said, are the ones making the biggest sacrifices in all of this. It was a lovely touch but the key now is to embrace enough of the occasion while keeping the wider madness at arm’s length.

“As a group, we're not going to get too emotional over the whole thing,” said the former England international. “It's a game of rugby and all we're doing is chasing our potential and making sure that we can be ourselves in this environment.

“And it's pretty much what we spoke about all week in terms of ‘go and be the best version of yourself, get out there and go and play and don't worry about the occasion’. That's got nothing to do with it really.

“It's about you being the best version of a rugby player that you can possibly be.”

Amid all this is an England team that is licking its wounds after a 43-point mauling at home by France in round four. They look equally ripe for the picking here given the issues encountered on and off the pitch in recent months.

Catt wouldn’t put it that way. He couldn’t.

He painted a picture of a back line that has, in the main, played and won lots of big games together in the past. In Henry Arundell he sees a player of pace and potential who brings X-factor and the possibility of “absolute chaos” to proceedings.

“They are exceptionally dangerous across the board and we’re well aware of that.”