Nenagh Ormond on the brink of history for Tippeary rugby

There is nothing quite like the build up to a final. The excitement, anticipation and nervousness all leading up to the big day. And when it’s a club’s very first Senior Cup final, that build-up is all the more special.

For Nenagh Ormond RFC, the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup Final is a huge occasion. It is a first in the club’s 139-year history. Indeed they are the first team from Tipperary to reach the final since Rockwell College in 1908. And if things go their way Thursday evening, they will become the first Tipperary team to win the competition.

Derek Corcoran has a dual role as player-coach, a double job spec he has to separate when taking to the field.

“We have good guys on the sideline, James Hickey and Dan Fogarty our forwards coach and backs coaches, so they run the sideline really well. In terms of being on the pitch I have done it a good bit throughout my career, being a player-coach so I kinda know just to stick in player mode.

“I don’t get involved in any of the decisions being made on the pitch. We have a captain and vice-captain and they make those. I have learned over the years that if I try to do both you end up doing neither well.

“It’s helpful as well because sometimes the guys come in and give messages to me that I can obviously filter throughout the group so there's some pros to it as well.

Corcoran’s side are buoyed by local goodwill ahead of a historic match. “We are really looking forward to the game. There is a good buzz around the town and a good buzz around the squad and the club. We are very excited to get stuck into it."

Keeping emotions in check is never easy in a build-up to a final, especially for a young side, but senior players like former Connacht and Ireland 7’s player Josh Rowland will be on hand to help with the occasion.

“We need guys like that when you are playing in a final in Thomond Park. We have a number of younger guys in the squad, we have quite a young squad so it will be the first time a lot of the lads experience the stadium and the buzz that leads up to it.

“We have had a big focus on just controlling that emotion and just trying to stick to our normal routines and having the likes of Josh and other senior guys who have played the big occasions will definitely help us to ground the team and work into the game early and settle us."

It has not been an easy run to the final. Their first game was against fellow AIL Division 2 side Old Crescent in a two-in-one game with the winner also progressing to the Sporting Limerick Charity Cup Final. Next up was powerhouse Garryowen who they defeated by six points in Dooradoyle to set up a home fixture against Highfield who they defeated by a 23-point margin.

They face Young Munster in the final, who themselves are going for three in a row in the competition. Currently sitting fourth in Division 1A of the AIL, they go into the game as heavy favourites.

“We are definitely the underdogs,” says Corcoran. “They are one of the top four teams in Ireland at the moment and Ireland being the number one team in the world, it really does show how strong they are.

“They are a very, very good club, rich in tradition, and I think the pressure will be on them. They are going for three in a row but they have a very experienced coaching, very experienced squad. I don’t expect them to underestimate us. I think they’ll come out and they will want to get silverware as well.

“It is going to be a tough ask but it's about keeping our emotions in check and just doing ourselves justice in our performance. Focus on making sure we go out there and play the brand of rugby we want to play and see what happens after 80 minutes."

At the start of the season, Corcoran’s side set a goal to reach a cup final. Now can they go one step further and make history.